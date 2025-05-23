Pocketbook Bingo & Tricky Tray

Paramus VFW - 6 Winslow Pl

Paramus, NJ

General Admission
$40

Includes general admission for one person, 1 book of 10 bingo cards & 1 Tricky Tray Sheet.

Table of 8
$320

Includes general admission for 8 people. Each person will receive 1 book of 10 bingo cards & 1 Tricky Tray Sheet. (Please list all names to be seated together on registration page.)

The More the Merrier
$100

Includes General Admission Package plus 3 additional bingo card books (10 cards in each), 2 tricky tray sheets and a free bingo dauber. ($3 Savings)

Additional 3 books of (10) Bingo Cards
$10

Additional 3 books of 10 bingo cards.

Tricky Tray Sheets
$25

Additional sheet of Tricky Tray tickets

Tier 2 prize tickets
$25

Three tier 2 prize tickets for $25

Bingo Dauber
$3

one bingo dauber

1 Tier 2 ticket
$10

One tier 2 ticket

Add a donation for Feral Cats of Bergen County

$

