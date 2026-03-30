Pocketbook Bingo & Tricky Tray

About this event
Lodi, NJ 07644, USA
General Admission
1 Book of Bingo which includes 6 faces per game for a total of 10 games.
1 White Sheet of 25 Tricky Tray Tickets which includes Door Prize Entrance
1 Bingo Dauber (Random Colors Provided)
Dessert and Coffee/Tea
Advance purchase of a Book of Bingo which includes 6 faces per game for a total of 10 games.
Save $5.00 when you buy a Tricky Tray Bundle. What you get with your bundle:
25 small tickets (Value $10)
10 medium tickets (Value $10)
5 large tickets (Value $10)
$
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