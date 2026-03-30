Washington School PTA

Hosted by

Washington School PTA

About this event

Pocketbook Bingo & Tricky Tray

460 Passaic Ave

Lodi, NJ 07644, USA

General Admission
$40

General Admission

1 Book of Bingo which includes 6 faces per game for a total of 10 games.

1 White Sheet of 25 Tricky Tray Tickets which includes Door Prize Entrance

1 Bingo Dauber (Random Colors Provided)

Dessert and Coffee/Tea

Additional Bingo Book
$5

Advance purchase of a Book of Bingo which includes 6 faces per game for a total of 10 games.

Tricky Tray Ticket BUNDLE
$25

Save $5.00 when you buy a Tricky Tray Bundle. What you get with your bundle:


25 small tickets (Value $10)

10 medium tickets (Value $10)

5 large tickets (Value $10)



Daubers
$1
White - Small (up to a $50 value) = 25 tickets for $10
$10
Yellow - Medium ($51 - $100 value) = 10 tickets for $
$10
Red - Large ($151 and up value) = 5 tickets for $10
$10
Mega Purse Single
$20
Mega Purse Bundle 3 for $50
$50
Add a donation for Washington School PTA

$

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