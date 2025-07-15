Pocoapoco
Pocoapoco + RGNY / Summer Soundscape
6025 Sound Ave
Riverhead, NY 11901, USA
Opening Gala: August 9, 6 pm
$100
Featuring
RGNY’s sustainably crafted wines
Summer snacks inspired by Mexican flavors and North Fork farms
An open-air sound installation “in the vines” featuring works by Pocoapoco alumni
Exclusive Pocoapoco and RGNY merch & artwork.
Featuring
RGNY’s sustainably crafted wines
Summer snacks inspired by Mexican flavors and North Fork farms
An open-air sound installation “in the vines” featuring works by Pocoapoco alumni
Exclusive Pocoapoco and RGNY merch & artwork.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Picnic lunch: August 10, anytime between 12-5 pm
$70
Featuring
A glass of one of RGNY’s sustainably crafted wines
A picnic lunch prepared by RGNY's chef to eat in the vineyard.
An open-air sound installation “in the vines” featuring works by Pocoapoco alumni
Featuring
A glass of one of RGNY’s sustainably crafted wines
A picnic lunch prepared by RGNY's chef to eat in the vineyard.
An open-air sound installation “in the vines” featuring works by Pocoapoco alumni
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout