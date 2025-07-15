Pocoapoco + RGNY / Summer Soundscape

6025 Sound Ave

Riverhead, NY 11901, USA

Opening Gala: August 9, 6 pm
$100

Featuring

  • RGNY’s sustainably crafted wines
  • Summer snacks inspired by Mexican flavors and North Fork farms 
  • An open-air sound installation “in the vines” featuring works by Pocoapoco alumni
  • Exclusive Pocoapoco and RGNY merch & artwork.
Picnic lunch: August 10, anytime between 12-5 pm
$70

Featuring

  • A glass of one of RGNY’s sustainably crafted wines
  • A picnic lunch prepared by RGNY's chef to eat in the vineyard.
  • An open-air sound installation “in the vines” featuring works by Pocoapoco alumni
