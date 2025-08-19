Pocoapoco House Rental

Offered by

House Rental, Dia de Muertos 2026 - 1st deposit item
House Rental, Dia de Muertos 2026 - 1st deposit
$2,250

Stay in the Pocoapoco house over Dia de los Muertos. 4 bedrooms, sleeps up to 10 people.


Dates to be arranged with the Pocoapoco team - availability includes:


October 25- November 5, 2025


This rental is 50% tax deductible.


The total cost is $4500.


Thank you for supporting our programs!


More images & info: https://www.pocoapocomx.org/house-image-gallery

House Rental, New Years Eve 2026-2027, Deposit 1 item
House Rental, New Years Eve 2026-2027, Deposit 1
$1,750

Stay in the Pocoapoco house over New Year's Eve. 4 bedrooms, sleeps up to 10 people.


Dates to be arranged with the Pocoapoco team - availability includes:


Dec 26 2025 - Jan 3, 2026


This rental is 50% tax deductible. The total cost is $3500.


Thank you for supporting our programs!


More images & info: https://www.pocoapocomx.org/house-image-gallery

