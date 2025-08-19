Pocoapoco House Rental

Offered by
Stay in the Pocoapoco house over Dia de los Muertos. 4 bedrooms, sleeps up to 10 people.
Dates to be arranged with the Pocoapoco team - availability includes:
October 25- November 5, 2025
This rental is 50% tax deductible.
The total cost is $4500.
Thank you for supporting our programs!
More images & info: https://www.pocoapocomx.org/house-image-gallery
Stay in the Pocoapoco house over New Year's Eve. 4 bedrooms, sleeps up to 10 people.
Dates to be arranged with the Pocoapoco team - availability includes:
Dec 26 2025 - Jan 3, 2026
This rental is 50% tax deductible. The total cost is $3500.
Thank you for supporting our programs!
More images & info: https://www.pocoapocomx.org/house-image-gallery
