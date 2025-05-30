Un Poco de Todo (A Little of Everything)

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Your own, private, hands-on clay workshop with artist Re Jin Lee in her beautiful studio, for up to 8 people. You’ll learn basic hand-building techniques and create a one-of-a-kind ceramic piece.
The workshop is open to all levels and allows for creative flexibility in shape and design.
After the session, pieces will be dried, bisque fired, then glazed and fired again. Finished work will be available for pick-up later. Delivery can be arranged for an additional fee.
Value: $3600
Re Jin Lee’s work is a unique assembly of individually rolled-out clay slabs and coils created by a 'hand and clay' collaboration inspired by the contemplative process of ceramics and belief in the power of simplicity. A native of São Paulo, Brazil, and of South Korean heritage, Lee draws inspiration from the amalgamation of modern Brazilian architecture, such as the works of Oscar Niemeyer and Lina Bo Bardi, Portuguese colonial architecture, and traditional Korean arts. Initially venturing into the field of fashion design and styling while residing in the United States, she eventually discovered her passion for art and design.
rejinlee.com
Pronounced: Re-jeen Lee - /ˈre.dʒɪŋ/ , /li:/
Over the past year, former NY times staff writer Jazmine Hughes has written cover stories for British Vogue & New York Magazine, long form work for the New Yorker and many other things. Now, she can edit a draft of your work (5000 wds or less)!
Jazmine Hughes writes about people — celebrities, civilians and, of course, herself — for magazines.
She has moderated panels and hosted events for the Tribeca Film Festival, American Express, Netflix, the New York Times and the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival, among others. She's served as a part-time lecturer in journalism at Cornell University and The New School.
From 2015 to 2023, she was a member of the editorial staff of the New York Times. I began as an editor but left as a writer, mostly doing profiles on people like Lil Nas X, Whoopi Goldberg, Danny DeVito, Viola Davis and Judge Judy. For her work there, she received two National Magazine Awards and an award from the National Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists.
Design an amulet, together with fine jewelry designer Anna Sheffield that has its own special meaning, just for you -- it can be as classy or witchy or campy as you want.
Anna will chat with you, sketch, and make this memento for you in gold (matching the scale and chain of the Zodiac pendant).
*Can be held in person or online.
Anna Sheffield is a New York and Los Angeles-based jewelry designer known for her unique, unconventional fine jewelry. Her designs blend traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, creating timeless pieces that are both elegant and irreverent. Sheffield's childhood in the Southwest, her background in sculpture, and her love for art, design, and spirituality heavily influence her work.
Value: $1200
A full week stay in the Pocoapoco house. 4 bedrooms, sleeps up to 10 people, includes one incredible meal cooked by our team cocinera & mezcal.
Dates to be arranged with the Pocoapoco team - availability includes:
More images & info: https://www.pocoapocomx.org/house-image-gallery
Value: $3500
Vico Valle is a rising contemporary artist from Guadalajara, Mexico.
Together with Vico, you will choose a species of bird and flower from your hometown/city of residence to create a 60 x 60 cm collaborative painting as part of Vico's series "So Many Cables Began to Give Shade." These works are embroidered with natural pigments and fiber optic embroidery.
Along with working with Vico to create the piece, you'll have the opportunity for a virtual studio visit to better understand her work.
More information about the series
"There are so many cables that they begin to cast a shadow."
This is a project that fictionalizes an increasingly near future about the interspecies connections that will have to emerge in the face of environmental catastrophe and deforestation in the city. In a landscape where trees have been cut down and the city has devoured its own roots, there will no longer be branches to make nests. It will be a time when flowers will welcome the birds. Species found in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area will form a symbiosis and form a new complicity. A new bond.
Canvases painted with local soil and embroidered with naturally dyed wool and fiber optic cables strung across the street suggest another space where birds exist: the urban wiring system. Poles on trees. There will be (and is) dispossession in the metropolis, and forced adaptation, but also the possibility of unprecedented connections and resilience. More than a scene of loss, the work is a testament to transformation: in the absence of branches, nature invents other refuges, other gestures of shelter. A living-with, as biologist and philosopher Donna Haraway would say. Here, the boundary between destruction and regeneration blurs, leaving room for the question: what forms of coexistence can emerge when what we took for granted no longer exists?
Advisor and artist Sheetal Prajapati has been advising artists in their professional development since 2019 as part of organizations including Creative Capital, NEW INC at New Museum, Print Center New York, and Joan Mitchell Foundation, among others. Previously, she directed educational & public programs at Pioneer Works, MoMA, the Mary & Leigh Block Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.
Now the principal of Lohar Projects, Sheetal is offering 3 private, virtual sessions (one hour each) for early and mid-career artists who are seeking support, advice,a or direction for their artistic practice and career. Advising can range from creative work development, planning for career or goal setting, portfolio/website review, advocating for yourself as an artist, or managing the realities of working as a creative at the margins.
VALUE: $600 USD
Diane Jean-Mary (she/her) is a strategy executive, storyteller, and coach for social impact and creative entrepreneurs. As Executive Director of the Black Trustees Alliance, she works to harness the power of Black trustees from major institutions to transform art museums into more equitable and excellent spaces of cultural engagement.
With over a decade advising artist-founders, small business leaders, startups, nonprofits, and philanthropic foundations, she guides leaders to articulate bold visions, scale their businesses, and build their next era of impact. In addition to her strategy and coaching sphere, Diane maintains a life-long creative practice as a film director and writer.
Value: $350
Location: Virtual via Zoom
Work with Angela H. Brown - a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Art and Archaeology at Princeton University - to receive a personalized art history class based on your own interests and work. Angela will put together readings and a mini lesson about what would be helpful to look at/think about as you continue to make.
Angela's Ph.D research focuses on textiles, archival practices, and art pedagogies, especially in the Caribbean and Latin America.
Brown holds a B.A. from Vassar College and has worked as a writer and editor for art galleries, magazines, and independent publishers in New York. Her writing has appeared in the Journal of French and Francophone Philosophy, e-flux architecture, and small axe salon, and her scholarship has been supported by the Institute for Studies on Latin American Art (ISLAA), the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Dedalus Foundation.
Colleen Herman & Cassandra Mayela Allen know how to talk art. Between the two of them, they've had work shown at galleries across New York, Mexico City, Copenhagen, Paris, Los Angeles & Detroit and been featured in The New York Times, Bomb Magazine, Elephant Magazine, American Craft Council, Vogue MX & Architectural Digest.
Now, you can join them for an afternoon of meandering discussion and dialogue on the streets of New York (Chelsea or Tribeca) with a mezcal to follow.
See art on display - find connections - relevancies - and discord with the current state of the world. Cass and Colleen often meet up and meander; this is a chance to join the artists' art talk - in real time. Discover - probe - provoke. Celebrate the courage of creators - connect to contemporary conversation.
A gorgeous, 5-bedroom home in Cutchogue, on the east end of Long Island, New York- the perfect getaway from the city with friends!
Dates flexible between September 2025 - May 2026. September is suggested!
Value: $6000
Sips of sparkling wine (or water) with Anna Sheffield and so many of her sparkles! Anna will pull her gem hoard out from the vault so you can oggle, play dress up, look into diamonds wayyyy up close, and learn about some of the witchy things that gemstones are purported to do from a real witchy lady.
Can be redeemed virtually or IRL at her 19 Bleecker / NYC store.
Value $400
Kate Berry is a British travel, lifestyle and interiors photographer based in Kyoto. Join her for an hour-long online workshop for those looking to learn beginner digital photography or for an amateur who would like any sort of guidance.
Kate's clients include Conde Nast Traveller, Design Hotel, Milk Decoration Magazine and more.
Gabriel Rivera is a Mexican-American Oaxaca-based interdisciplinary artist, textile designer and founder of Mayúscula, a line of naturally dyed, custom-painted, limited edition clothing.
Gabriel will work with you to choose the colors and specifics of this "Body Block" upcycled dress shirt.
Dell Alvarado is a visual artist from Oaxaca whose research-based practice explores identity in relation to territory, the Zapotec language, extractivism, and environmental justice.
Yuubá
Earth pigments on cotton
70 x 100 cm
2024
This painting is part of her series Layú Bizá (Promised Land), in which she seeks to reconstruct the territory of her hometown through artistic research. In this body of work, Dell reflects on collectivity, resistance, and the sense of belonging to both land and her maternal language.
Working with natural earth pigments collected in her town — Unión Hidalgo, in the Isthmus region of Oaxaca — she uses painting as a way to open dialogue with her community about the geostrategic extractivism carried out by foreign companies on their land. By approaching archiving and mapping through an artistic and pictorial lens, this project bears witness to the environmental impacts and displacement her community is facing.
Nanaki Singh (b. 1991, India) is an experimental visual artist who was born and raised in New Delhi. The central themes of her pieces focus on nature, emotions, and obtaining harmony and balance through chaos. Singh also explores memory, upbringing, social conditioning, and environmental concerns.
Nanaki pursued her undergraduate studies at Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore and graduated with a B.A degree in Fine Arts in partnership with Goldsmith’s, University of London in 2013. She has exhibited her works across India, as well as in Singapore.
Empty The Contents
Acrylic on canvas
8.2 x 11.4 in
Rachel Meade Smith is a writer, editor, researcher, and learning designer focused on civic design and knowledge-sharing projects.
She also makes and repairs textiles, and leads textile repair workshops as one half of Repair Shop, a public education project intent on making mending accessible and commonplace.
This one-of-a-kind vintage hand-knit Peruvian wool cardigan was repaired with high-contrast visible mending.
Black, white, and natural wool, with a highly textured knit and grid-like pattern. Size large, but fits a smaller frame. Oversized. Large sections of darning on the back in white and red wool.
Anna Sheffield is a New York and Los Angeles-based jewelry designer known for her unique, unconventional fine jewelry.
Her Zodiac Pendant is a 14mm, 14k yellow gold pendant with the sign of your preference (sun, moon, rising for you, a child, a lover, a bff) with an adjustable chain.
Symbols of sun, moon, and other planetary alliances assigned at birth, these dreamy, astrological amulets have the weight of ancient coins. Each is cast in gold and hand-polished, featuring the sign’s alchemical element on the reverse.
Value: $750
Raku no.92
7.75 H x 5.75 W inches
Stoneware, glaze
Coil built sculpture. Raku finish.
2023
Please note: Raku surface colors will change over time due to oxidation.
rejinlee.com
For Ope Omojola, Octave Jewelry was the natural outcome of a lifelong creative practice prioritizing materiality, color, and movement. A student of Anthropology, Ope first picked up a soldering torch at a weeknight class at the 92nd Street Y. Years of independent experimentation and exploration led to Octave’s signature style, creating wearable sculptures that speak to personal style, history, and sentimentality. Born in Nigeria, Ope lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.
The Wishbone is a swooping, continuous curve enveloping a swiveling spinner in a playful charm. Reminiscent of the forked form of a wishbone, with this pendant there's no need to fight over the bigger piece. It’s all yours- now make your own luck.
Details
Value $295
Jocelyn Tsaih (b. 1992) is a Taiwan-born, Shanghai-raised artist, working as a painter, illustrator, and muralist.
This limited edition 24”x36” tufted rug is high quality and plush.
It can be displayed as a wall hanging or on the ground as an actual rug.
Value $250
Though she works in various mediums, the connecting thread throughout Jocelyn's work is her depiction of amorphous figures, as shown here. Often portrayed in abstracted, liminal spaces, she aims to touch on the emotional aspects as well as the otherworldliness of our human experience.
The figures in Tsaih's work act as extensions of herself. As someone who grew up between multiple cultures and worlds, she's created her own version of the "in-between".
Jocelyn's clients include The New York Times, Spotify, Apple, Adobe, Google, Greenpeace, The Atlantic, The Guardian, Airbnb, Facebook and more.
Julio Barrita is a Oaxacan visual artist, photographer and editor. In his practice he uses collection, transformation and intervention as strategies to build a relationship with the environment through art.
Apacheta Línea
Collage
50 x 65 cm.
2023
Julio Barrita is a visual artist, photographer and editor. In his practice he uses collection, transformation and intervention as strategies to build a relationship with the environment through art.
Apacheta in Black
Collage
50 x 65 cm.
2023
SOFT SKILLS is a studio project initiated by Jocelyn Miller dedicated to sharing art and design imprinted with the social and emotional intelligence of the body.
Floe Vessel
Raku-fired stoneware
Edition of 1
5 1/2 x 5 1/2 x 7”
Value: $600
*Each raku piece is fired in a special outdoor kiln to almost 2000 degrees, before the kiln is rapidly
opened, exposing the molten vessels within to a blast of cool air.
This unleashes a powerful temperature shock: the ceramic material expands and contracts wildly, almost to the point of explosion. Hairline cracks form on the glaze’s surface as the form fights to hold its shape.
Blazing vessels are gently plucked from the kiln using long steel tongs, and placed in fireproof containers upon a bed of combustibles—hay, wood shavings, sawdust, recycled paper, and other organic materials—which burst into flame upon contact.
Víctor is a visual artist with a background in linguistics. His multidisciplinary practice weaves together photography, drawing, text, and actions. Through the relationship between word and idea, he creates works that explore processes open to the ephemeral.
From the series Lotes Céntricos
Transfer, drawing, and watercolor on paper
35.5 x 25 cm
2023
Lotes Céntricos is a body of work about the fragmentation of territory and its relationship with the everyday objects that surround it. Through a series of collages that combine photo transfers, watercolor, and graphite, the series emerges from the following questions: What determines the value of land, and in relation to what? How does this action manifest in the context of the historical circumstances that shape the city of Oaxaca? And in what ways do everyday objects and gestures contribute to the symbolic construction of the urban landscape?
Víctor is a Oaxacan visual artist with a background in linguistics. His multidisciplinary practice weaves together photography, drawing, text, and actions. Through the relationship between word and idea, he creates works that explore processes open to the ephemeral.
From the series L.A. Walk
Monotype on paper
38 × 28.5 cm
2024
During May and June 2024, Víctor Mortales worked in Los Angeles as an artist-in-residence at Art Division, where he explored various media such as transfers, prints, actions, and paintings — all sparked by his surroundings in the Westlake community. A central element of his creative process is the act of walking, through which he delves into the historical fabric of MacArthur Park and its deep connection to the constantly evolving landscape of Los Angeles. To create these monotypes, Mortales presents geometric compositions that resemble the urban horizon, using mosquito netting to highlight the conditions of restriction and access within these spaces.
This hand-embroidered talisman will be created for you using hand-embroidered lacquered paper thread on canvas by giang.
Justine hồng-giang nguyễn-nguyễn was born on a Monday morning.
Today, they are making, mending, and writing.
Measurements vary, averaging 11 x 11 cm.
Growing up, Sheena Sood traveled back to India every few years to see family and that was where she first experienced daily life in saturated color. Those visits gave her a deeper understanding of her roots and exposed her to the richness of South Asian craft and design.
Now, balancing bold color, handcrafted techniques, and an innovative play on traditional silhouettes, abacaxi is Sheena's wearable vision.
Named after the Portuguese word for pineapple, abacaxi hybridizes a tropical spirit with an NYC lifestyle.
The Kurta Hoodie is made with 100% cotton french terry, and a tie-dye pattern resembling ocean ripples. This super cozy shape is long and slightly oversized, with side slits. Hoodie has metallic cotton twill tape ties. Inspired by the classic kurta silhouette, but make it a hoodie.
Growing up, Sheena Sood traveled back to India every few years to see family and that was where she first experienced daily life in saturated color. Those visits gave her a deeper understanding of her roots and exposed her to the richness of South Asian craft and design.
Now, balancing bold color, handcrafted techniques, and an innovative play on traditional silhouettes, abacaxi is Sheena's wearable vision.
Named after the Portuguese word for pineapple, abacaxi hybridizes a tropical spirit with an NYC lifestyle.
Large shopper-style tote bag made using our custom zebra-patterned embroidered quilting. Two layers of thick cotton fleece, aqua on the outside and ocean blue inside, with contrast embroidery stitching. Inside zipper pocket, top snap closure.
Made in a limited edition in New Delhi, India.
