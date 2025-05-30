Un Poco de Todo (A Little of Everything)

Vico Valle is a rising contemporary artist from Guadalajara, Mexico.





Together with Vico, you will choose a species of bird and flower from your hometown/city of residence to create a 60 x 60 cm collaborative painting as part of Vico's series "So Many Cables Began to Give Shade." These works are embroidered with natural pigments and fiber optic embroidery.





Along with working with Vico to create the piece, you'll have the opportunity for a virtual studio visit to better understand her work.





More information about the series

"There are so many cables that they begin to cast a shadow."





This is a project that fictionalizes an increasingly near future about the interspecies connections that will have to emerge in the face of environmental catastrophe and deforestation in the city. In a landscape where trees have been cut down and the city has devoured its own roots, there will no longer be branches to make nests. It will be a time when flowers will welcome the birds. Species found in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area will form a symbiosis and form a new complicity. A new bond.





Canvases painted with local soil and embroidered with naturally dyed wool and fiber optic cables strung across the street suggest another space where birds exist: the urban wiring system. Poles on trees. There will be (and is) dispossession in the metropolis, and forced adaptation, but also the possibility of unprecedented connections and resilience. More than a scene of loss, the work is a testament to transformation: in the absence of branches, nature invents other refuges, other gestures of shelter. A living-with, as biologist and philosopher Donna Haraway would say. Here, the boundary between destruction and regeneration blurs, leaving room for the question: what forms of coexistence can emerge when what we took for granted no longer exists?