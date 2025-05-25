Pocono Mountains Music Festival's Silent Auction

Escape to the breathtaking Italian Riviera with a week-long stay at the exquisite seaside home of longtime Festival donors. Nestled in one of the picturesque villages of Cinque Terre, this private retreat offers stunning coastal views, old-world charm, and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Whether you're sipping wine on the terrace, exploring cliffside trails, or diving into the sparkling Ligurian Sea, this is your chance to live la dolce vita in one of Italy’s most iconic destinations. An unforgettable getaway awaits—bid now!

Escape to the breathtaking Italian Riviera with a week-long stay at the exquisite seaside home of longtime Festival donors. Nestled in one of the picturesque villages of Cinque Terre, this private retreat offers stunning coastal views, old-world charm, and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Whether you're sipping wine on the terrace, exploring cliffside trails, or diving into the sparkling Ligurian Sea, this is your chance to live la dolce vita in one of Italy’s most iconic destinations. An unforgettable getaway awaits—bid now!

More details...