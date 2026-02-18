ANNUAL Podcasters United Membership with Podetize Hosting

YOU SAVE $391! We Advertise Your Podcast to New Listeners for a Full Year!

Mobile App Ads: Audio clips and a visual advertisement of up to 25 different episodes appear dynamically in 1,000+ Mobile Apps

500K Plays/Month: 500,000+ Plays of your episode clips are guaranteed every month

Click-Throughs: Clicks direct the viewer to your website or your show on Apple. Typical show gets about 400-600 clicks per month to their site.