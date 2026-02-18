Podcasters United

ANNUAL Podcasters United Membership with Podetize Hosting

Starter Hosting from Podetize + Membership
$297

Valid until February 25, 2027

YOU SAVE $51! Annual includes:

  • Automatic Intro/Outro Editing: Just upload your main episode file and the system will put your intro and outro on for you!
  • Always Unlimited: Storage, Hosting, Bandwidth, Uploads, Downloads.
  • Statistics: Performance-based metrics for all episodes.
  • Simple Migration: FREE migration service for existing podcasters.
Multi-Show Hosting w/ Podetize + Membership
$497

Valid until February 25, 2027

YOU SAVE $91! Annual includes:

  • Automatic Intro/Outro Editing: Just upload your main episode file and the system will put your intro and outro on for you!
  • Always Unlimited: Storage, Hosting, Bandwidth, Uploads, Downloads.
  • Statistics: Performance-based metrics for all episodes.
  • Simple Migration: FREE migration service for existing podcasters.
  • Multi-Show: Access up to 5 additional shows with one login.
Monetize Hosting from Podetize + Membership
$997

Valid until February 25, 2027

YOU SAVE $191! Annual includes:

  • Automatic Intro/Outro Editing: Just upload your main episode file and the system will put your intro and outro on for you!
  • Always Unlimited: Storage, Hosting, Bandwidth, Uploads, Downloads.
  • Statistics: Performance-based metrics for all episodes.
  • Simple Migration: FREE migration service for existing podcasters.
  • Multiple Feeds: Up to 5 RSS feeds (AKA Podcast Shows)
  • Ad Swapping: Advertise for your own business or paid sponsors. No application or approval. Mix ads across your entire catalog or use a targeted on-demand approach.
Promotion Hosting from Podetize + Membership
$1,997

Valid until February 25, 2027

YOU SAVE $391! We Advertise Your Podcast to New Listeners for a Full Year!

  • Mobile App Ads: Audio clips and a visual advertisement of up to 25 different episodes appear dynamically in 1,000+ Mobile Apps
  • 500K Plays/Month: 500,000+ Plays of your episode clips are guaranteed every month
  • Click-Throughs: Clicks direct the viewer to your website or your show on Apple. Typical show gets about 400-600 clicks per month to their site.
  • Promotion Analytics: Get tracking of the number of Clip Plays and Clicks provided right in the Podetize Hosting portal.

Includes Monetize-Level Podetize Hosting:

  • Automatic Intro/Outro Editing: Just upload your main episode file and the system will put your intro and outro on for you!
  • Always Unlimited: Storage, Hosting, Bandwidth, Uploads, Downloads.
  • Statistics: Performance-based metrics for all episodes.
  • Simple Migration: FREE migration service for existing podcasters.
  • Multiple Feeds: Up to 5 RSS feeds (AKA Podcast Shows)
  • Ad Swapping: Advertise for your own business or paid sponsors. No application or approval. Mix ads across your entire catalog or use a targeted on-demand approach.
