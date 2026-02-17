Podcasters United Audience Accelerator (Podetize)

Podetize Audience Accelerator - Get More Listeners in just 90 days! This isn't just about modest growth—it’s about give your show an injection of listeners and a new level of chart visibility to even out the playing field with the big guys!

Audience Explosion: Grow your Apple audience (listeners) to a minimum of 25,000 downloads in just 90 days. Many shows reach over 50,000-100,000 downloads.

Chart Domination: Catapult your show into the top 200 in your Apple category for more visibility with binge listeners. Depending on the category, most shows climb into the top 50!

Promotion Analytics: Track the growth of your audience, across all listening apps, device types (smart phone, smart watch, smart speaker, laptop computer, etc.)