Podcasters United

Offered by

Podcasters United

About the memberships

Podcasters United Audience Accelerator (Podetize)

Audience Accelerator with Podetize + Membership
$990

Renews monthly

Podetize Audience Accelerator - Get More Listeners Every Month! This isn't just about modest growth—it’s about rocketing your show to a new level of visibility to even out the playing field with the big guys!

  • Audience Explosion: Grow your Apple audience (listeners) to a minimum of 25,000 downloads in just 90 days. Many shows reach over 50,000-100,000 downloads.
  • Chart Domination: Catapult your show into the top 200 in your Apple category for more visibility with binge listeners. Depending on the category, most shows climb into the top 50!
  • Promotion Analytics: Track the growth of your audience, across all listening apps, device types (smart phone, smart watch, smart speaker, laptop computer, etc.)

Includes Monetize-Level Podetize Hosting:

  • Automatic Intro/Outro Editing: Just upload your main episode file and the system will put your intro and outro on for you!
  • Always Unlimited: Storage, Hosting, Bandwidth, Uploads, Downloads.
  • Statistics: Performance-based metrics for all episodes.
  • Simple Migration: FREE migration service for existing podcasters.
  • Multiple Feeds: Up to 5 RSS feeds (AKA Podcast Shows)
  • Ad Swapping: Advertise for your own business or paid sponsors. No application or approval. Mix ads across your entire catalog or use a targeted on-demand approach.
3-Month Audience Accelerator boost with Podetize
$2,500

Podetize Audience Accelerator - Get More Listeners in just 90 days! This isn't just about modest growth—it’s about give your show an injection of listeners and a new level of chart visibility to even out the playing field with the big guys!

  • Audience Explosion: Grow your Apple audience (listeners) to a minimum of 25,000 downloads in just 90 days. Many shows reach over 50,000-100,000 downloads.
  • Chart Domination: Catapult your show into the top 200 in your Apple category for more visibility with binge listeners. Depending on the category, most shows climb into the top 50!
  • Promotion Analytics: Track the growth of your audience, across all listening apps, device types (smart phone, smart watch, smart speaker, laptop computer, etc.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!