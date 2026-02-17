Podcasters United Audience Accelerator (Podetize)

Podetize Audience Accelerator - Get More Listeners Every Month! This isn't just about modest growth—it’s about rocketing your show to a new level of visibility to even out the playing field with the big guys!
- Audience Explosion: Grow your Apple audience (listeners) to a minimum of 25,000 downloads in just 90 days. Many shows reach over 50,000-100,000 downloads.
- Chart Domination: Catapult your show into the top 200 in your Apple category for more visibility with binge listeners. Depending on the category, most shows climb into the top 50!
- Promotion Analytics: Track the growth of your audience, across all listening apps, device types (smart phone, smart watch, smart speaker, laptop computer, etc.)
Includes Monetize-Level Podetize Hosting:
- Automatic Intro/Outro Editing: Just upload your main episode file and the system will put your intro and outro on for you!
- Always Unlimited: Storage, Hosting, Bandwidth, Uploads, Downloads.
- Statistics: Performance-based metrics for all episodes.
- Simple Migration: FREE migration service for existing podcasters.
- Multiple Feeds: Up to 5 RSS feeds (AKA Podcast Shows)
- Ad Swapping: Advertise for your own business or paid sponsors. No application or approval. Mix ads across your entire catalog or use a targeted on-demand approach.