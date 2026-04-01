PODER's Conversations, Cocktails y El Grito

Gourmet Culinary Experience

Enjoy an elevated evening featuring exceptional food, vibrant flavors, and hospitality designed to celebrate culture and community.

Cocktails With Purpose

Raise a glass with access to an open bar while connecting with leaders, changemakers, partners, and community champions from across Chicago.

Exclusive VIP Penthouse Access

Experience CCG2026 from a stunning private penthouse space designed to create unforgettable moments and meaningful conversations.

Terrace Views Over Millennium Park

Celebrate under the skyline with breathtaking views overlooking Chicago’s iconic Millennium Park and downtown skyline.

Valet Parking Included

Arrive stress-free and enjoy the evening from the moment you step out of your car.

Meaningful Networking & Connection

CCG brings together individuals who share a commitment to opportunity, equity, culture, and community transformation.





This is where conversations spark partnerships, ideas become action, and relationships grow into lasting impact.