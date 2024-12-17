CANCELLED - PoDS Lunar New Year Party - Parents Night Out Fundraiser

Your $50 ticket includes a delicious dinner from Jenny Kuali's Malaysian Cuisine, complete with expertly paired wines selected by our sommelier, Kristen Matweecha. Vegetarian options and non-alcoholic drinks will be served as well. Snow date is Saturday, March 01 at 5pm

Your $50 ticket includes a delicious dinner from Jenny Kuali's Malaysian Cuisine, complete with expertly paired wines selected by our sommelier, Kristen Matweecha. Vegetarian options and non-alcoholic drinks will be served as well. Snow date is Saturday, March 01 at 5pm

seeMoreDetailsMobile