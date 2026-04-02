Poetic Voices: A Verse for Change (Poetry Night)

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About this event
General admission ticket for one adult. Includes venue access, seating, and all programming. Food & drinks available for purchase at Cherrity Bar.
Admission for children (under 8). Includes full access to programming. Celebrate poetic voices with your family!
One general admission ticket + $8 in direct donation to youth mentorship.
One general admission ticket + $18 in direct donation. You’re investing in mentorship for young people. Thank you for being a community champion.
Your vendor registration includes:
*** 1 Complimentary ticket entry (yourself)
*** 10' x 10' space for product display/sales
*** Direct interaction with attendees
*** On-site sales opportunities
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Please note: Table / Chair(s) / Tent are NOT included & are the sole responsibility of the vendor. It is recommended that you bring at least one 6' table, two chairs, and a tent for your set-up.
Requirements:
- Bring your own trash can or trash bag to keep your area clean of any debris/trash.
Thank you for your patronage in supporting This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.'s mission and cause!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!