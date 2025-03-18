Poetree Open Mic Night – Rooted in Mentorship & Liberation!

Why is Poetree Open Mic Night $22? Your $22 contribution is more than just an event ticket—it’s an investment in community healing. All proceeds go directly toward Amor Latino Counseling Center’s Mental Health Scholarship Fund, which provides holistic healing services to those in need. We believe that mental health care should be accessible and rooted in cultural wisdom. Our scholarship fund supports individuals—especially BIPOC youth and families—who seek services like therapy, EMDR, somatic breathwork, ancestral healing, and spiritual counseling but face financial barriers. By attending this event, you’re helping make these transformative practices available to those who might not otherwise afford them. Why $22? In many spiritual traditions, 22 is a master number representing healing, balance, and community building—exactly what this night is about. Your contribution not only allows us to create a beautiful space for mentorship and storytelling but also extends that healing energy to others long after the event ends. Together, we are creating a cycle of care, reciprocity, and radical accessibility. Thank you for being part of this movement. 🌿✨

