Poetry as Unburden with Catherine Strisik

About this event
Suggested donation for our workshops is $10-25. All donations support our mission to bring a diverse, accessible celebration to the Old Pueblo.
Suggested donation for our workshops is $10-25. All donations support our mission to bring a diverse, accessible celebration to the Old Pueblo.
Suggested donation for our workshops is $10-25. All donations support our mission to bring a diverse, accessible celebration to the Old Pueblo.
If you're unable to support us this year, we hope you'll think of us down the road. All donations support our mission to bring a diverse, accessible celebration to the Old Pueblo.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!