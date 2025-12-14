Poetry Night 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
[Red wristbands will be given at entrance]
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities + Meal included: 1 platter [5 wings, mac & cheese, fried plantains, piklez + drink]
[Blue wristbands will be given at entrance]
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for two (2)
[Orange wristbands will be given at entrance]
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for two (2) + Meal included: 2 platters [5 wings, mac & cheese, fried plantains, piklez + drink]
[Yellow wristbands will be given at entrance]
$
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