The Ark

Hosted by

The Ark

About this event

Poetry Night 2026

3218 Melaleuca Drive

West Palm Beach, FL 33406, USA

General Admission
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

[Red wristbands will be given at entrance]

General Admission +
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities + Meal included: 1 platter [5 wings, mac & cheese, fried plantains, piklez + drink]

[Blue wristbands will be given at entrance]

Courting Admission
$12.50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for two (2)

[Orange wristbands will be given at entrance]

Courting Admission +
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for two (2) + Meal included: 2 platters [5 wings, mac & cheese, fried plantains, piklez + drink]

[Yellow wristbands will be given at entrance]



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