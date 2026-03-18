Lit Youngstown Fundraising Auction

Sports keep their fans coming back for more, so your writing should, too. Whether you're a current or former athlete yourself or just love watching the game, humans are fascinated by the ways our bodies can move––but how do we write about sports so readers feel like they're experiencing the magic themselves? In this literary sportswriting workshop, you'll learn how to capture the fun, excitement, and edge-of-your-seat thrill of your favorite sport. Whether you love team sports, action sports, or individual physical pursuits like running or yoga, you'll dive deep into memory to recall the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and textures that bring the sport to life, and find the story behind the story––the social, political, and personal aspects that make sports more than the sum of their parts. The winning bidder may invite others to join them.



