PHS Class of 2005

Hosted by

PHS Class of 2005

About this event

Sales closed

Poinciana High School - 20 Year Reunion

2300 S. Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee

FL 34758

Inclusive Ticket
$150

This ticket includes the fee for the homecoming football game, dance, brunch and reunion t-shirt.

Homecoming Football Game
$10

Join us at the homecoming game, where the class of 2005 will be recognized. Wear your reunion shirt, show school spirit and make some noise - just like old times!

Volunteer Event
Free
Homecoming Dance
$100

Think you can still pop, lock and drop it?! Time to unwind and have fun with classmates on the dance floor. Live DJ, open bar and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Homecoming Dance - Couple
$185
Farewell Brunch
$40

Wrap up an unforgettable weekend with a relaxed farewell brunch affair. Enjoy good food, laughs, and one last chance to reconnect before we say, "see you next time."

Reunion T-Shirt
$25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!