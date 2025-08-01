Poinciana High School - 20 Year Reunion

Hosted by
About this event
FL 34758
This ticket includes the fee for the homecoming football game, dance, brunch and reunion t-shirt.
Join us at the homecoming game, where the class of 2005 will be recognized. Wear your reunion shirt, show school spirit and make some noise - just like old times!
Think you can still pop, lock and drop it?! Time to unwind and have fun with classmates on the dance floor. Live DJ, open bar and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Wrap up an unforgettable weekend with a relaxed farewell brunch affair. Enjoy good food, laughs, and one last chance to reconnect before we say, "see you next time."
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!