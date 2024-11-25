Poinsettia Sale

Hosted by
About this event
Place an order for a beautiful 6" poinsettia from Gethsemane Garden Center.
Spread Christmas cheer by donating a beautiful poinsettia to a member of the Queen of Apostles Senior Club. Queen of Angels 8th graders and Commons reps will deliver the plants before Christmas. If all senior club members have received a plant, remaining plants will be donated to school and parish office staff.
