Foundation for Dwyer Academy of Finance Inc
Poinsettia Fundraiser 2025
Poinsettia (Red) 10” Potted Plant:
$30
10" Pot generously filled w/ 4 plants Height: Approx. 24"x26" tall
Poinsettia (White) 10” Potted Plant
$30
10" Pot generously filled w/ 4 plants Height: Approx. 24"x26" tall
Poinsettia (Variegated) 10” Potted Plant
$30
10" Pot generously filled w/ 4 plants Height: Approx. 24"x26" tall
Poinsettia (Red) 8” Potted Plant
$25
8" Pot generously filled with 3 plants Height: Approx. 20"x18" tall
Poinsettia (White) 8” Potted Plant
$25
8" Pot generously filled with 3 plants Height: Approx. 20"x18" tall
Poinsettia (Variegated) 8” Potted Plant
$25
8" Pot generously filled with 3 plants Height: Approx. 20"x18" tall
