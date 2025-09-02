Poinsettia Fundraiser 2025

Poinsettia (Red) 10” Potted Plant:
$30
10" Pot generously filled w/ 4 plants Height: Approx. 24"x26" tall
Poinsettia (White) 10” Potted Plant
$30
10" Pot generously filled w/ 4 plants Height: Approx. 24"x26" tall
Poinsettia (Variegated) 10” Potted Plant
$30
10" Pot generously filled w/ 4 plants Height: Approx. 24"x26" tall
Poinsettia (Red) 8” Potted Plant
$25
8" Pot generously filled with 3 plants Height: Approx. 20"x18" tall
Poinsettia (White) 8” Potted Plant
$25
8" Pot generously filled with 3 plants Height: Approx. 20"x18" tall
Poinsettia (Variegated) 8” Potted Plant
$25
8" Pot generously filled with 3 plants Height: Approx. 20"x18" tall
