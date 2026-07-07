Point Pleasant Rotary Bingo 7.11.26

About this shop
Play 20 games of bingo! Good luck!
There will be three Special Bingo Games today! You can buy multiple boards for each of the games!
One 50/50 Ticket
$10.00 for 10 Tickets!
One Chance to win the beautiful patriotic afghan!
You receive 5 chances to win the beautiful patriotic afghan!
Breadsticks with Sauce
One Slice of Pepperoni Pizza
One Slice of Cheese Pizza
Bag of Chips
1 slice of Cheese Pizza and 1 bag of chips
Pepperoni Pizza, Chips & Baked Good Combo
Baked Good of Your Choice
Each bag is a win! prizes include free food, 50/50 tickets and more!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!