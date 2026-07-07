red and white stop sign
Rotary International

Offered by

Rotary International

About this shop

Point Pleasant Rotary Bingo 7.11.26

20 Regular Bingo Game Boards item
20 Regular Bingo Game Boards
$20

Play 20 games of bingo! Good luck!

0
Special Game Boards ($5 each) item
Special Game Boards ($5 each)
$5

There will be three Special Bingo Games today! You can buy multiple boards for each of the games!

0
50/50 Split the Pot Single Ticket item
50/50 Split the Pot Single Ticket
$2

One 50/50 Ticket

0
10 50/50 Split the Pot Tickets for $10.00 item
10 50/50 Split the Pot Tickets for $10.00
$10

$10.00 for 10 Tickets!

0
Afghan Single Raffle Ticket item
Afghan Single Raffle Ticket
$5

One Chance to win the beautiful patriotic afghan!

0
5 Tickets for Afghan Raffle item
5 Tickets for Afghan Raffle
$20

You receive 5 chances to win the beautiful patriotic afghan!

0
Little Caesars Breadsticks with Sauce item
Little Caesars Breadsticks with Sauce
$4

Breadsticks with Sauce

0
One Slice of Pepperoni Pizza item
One Slice of Pepperoni Pizza
$2.50

One Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

0
One Slice of Cheese Pizza item
One Slice of Cheese Pizza
$2

One Slice of Cheese Pizza

0
Bag of Chips item
Bag of Chips
$1.50

Bag of Chips

0
Cheese Pizza, Chips and Baked Good Combo item
Cheese Pizza, Chips and Baked Good Combo
$4.50

1 slice of Cheese Pizza and 1 bag of chips

0
Pepperoni Pizza, Chips & Baked Good Combo item
Pepperoni Pizza, Chips & Baked Good Combo
$5

Pepperoni Pizza, Chips & Baked Good Combo

0
Baked Good Item item
Baked Good Item
$2

Baked Good of Your Choice

0
Bingo Grab Bag
$1

Each bag is a win! prizes include free food, 50/50 tickets and more!

0
Add a donation for Rotary International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!