Pointeworks Patron Circles 2025

DIAMOND CIRCLE $1,000+ The Diamond Circle is our most prestigious patron tier. Your generous support at this level enables us to push the boundaries of our artistic vision. As a Diamond Circle donor, you’ll enjoy VIP access to all Pointeworks events and premium experiences, bringing you closer to the heart of the ballet world. This is an exclusive group that plays a vital role in advancing our mission of innovative and impactful performances. Benefits: • All Gold Circle perks • Two backstage passes to a behind-the-scenes tour at Pointeworks' performance on June 14, 2025 • Recognition as a Diamond Circle donor on Pointeworks’ website and event programs • Priority seating at performances • Exclusive invitations to private events and rehearsals with Pointeworks’ artists • All contributions are fully tax-deductible

DIAMOND CIRCLE $1,000+ The Diamond Circle is our most prestigious patron tier. Your generous support at this level enables us to push the boundaries of our artistic vision. As a Diamond Circle donor, you’ll enjoy VIP access to all Pointeworks events and premium experiences, bringing you closer to the heart of the ballet world. This is an exclusive group that plays a vital role in advancing our mission of innovative and impactful performances. Benefits: • All Gold Circle perks • Two backstage passes to a behind-the-scenes tour at Pointeworks' performance on June 14, 2025 • Recognition as a Diamond Circle donor on Pointeworks’ website and event programs • Priority seating at performances • Exclusive invitations to private events and rehearsals with Pointeworks’ artists • All contributions are fully tax-deductible

More details...