Pointeworks Patron Circles 2025

DIAMOND CIRCLE
$1,000+
The Diamond Circle is our most prestigious patron tier. Your generous support at this level enables us to push the boundaries of our artistic vision. As a Diamond Circle donor, you’ll enjoy VIP access to all Pointeworks events and premium experiences, bringing you closer to the heart of the ballet world. This is an exclusive group that plays a vital role in advancing our mission of innovative and impactful performances.
Benefits:
• All Gold Circle perks
• Two backstage passes to a behind-the-scenes tour at Pointeworks' performance on June 14, 2025
• Recognition as a Diamond Circle donor on Pointeworks’ website and event programs
• Priority seating at performances
• Exclusive invitations to private events and rehearsals with Pointeworks’ artists
• All contributions are fully tax-deductible
DIAMOND CIRCLE
$1,000+
The Diamond Circle is our most prestigious patron tier. Your generous support at this level enables us to push the boundaries of our artistic vision. As a Diamond Circle donor, you’ll enjoy VIP access to all Pointeworks events and premium experiences, bringing you closer to the heart of the ballet world. This is an exclusive group that plays a vital role in advancing our mission of innovative and impactful performances.
Benefits:
• All Gold Circle perks
• Two backstage passes to a behind-the-scenes tour at Pointeworks' performance on June 14, 2025
• Recognition as a Diamond Circle donor on Pointeworks’ website and event programs
• Priority seating at performances
• Exclusive invitations to private events and rehearsals with Pointeworks’ artists
• All contributions are fully tax-deductible
Gold Circle
$500
Valid until February 21, 2027
GOLD CIRCLE
$500+
The Gold Circle is for patrons who wish to take a larger role in advancing Pointeworks' mission. Your donation helps ensure that we can continue creating world-class performances and providing vital opportunities for dancers and choreographers. As a Gold Circle member, you’ll receive special access to exclusive raffles, VIP experiences, and premium recognition for your support.
Benefits:
• All Sapphire Circle perks
• Recognition as a Gold Circle donor on Pointeworks' website and event programs
• Access to exclusive raffles and special prizes
• VIP access and invitations to private events and rehearsals
• All contributions are fully tax-deductible
GOLD CIRCLE
$500+
The Gold Circle is for patrons who wish to take a larger role in advancing Pointeworks' mission. Your donation helps ensure that we can continue creating world-class performances and providing vital opportunities for dancers and choreographers. As a Gold Circle member, you’ll receive special access to exclusive raffles, VIP experiences, and premium recognition for your support.
Benefits:
• All Sapphire Circle perks
• Recognition as a Gold Circle donor on Pointeworks' website and event programs
• Access to exclusive raffles and special prizes
• VIP access and invitations to private events and rehearsals
• All contributions are fully tax-deductible
Sapphire Circle
$100
Valid until February 21, 2027
SAPPHIRE CIRCLE
$100+
The Sapphire Circle is perfect for those who want to elevate their support of Pointeworks. This tier provides access to special perks, while also placing you among an elite group of patrons who are making a significant impact on the ballet world. Your donation helps us bring new works to the stage and support our incredible artists.
Benefits:
• Recognition as a Sapphire Circle donor on Pointeworks' website and event programs
• Invitations to select Pointeworks events and performances
• Early access to tickets for Pointeworks performances
• All contributions are fully tax-deductible
SAPPHIRE CIRCLE
$100+
The Sapphire Circle is perfect for those who want to elevate their support of Pointeworks. This tier provides access to special perks, while also placing you among an elite group of patrons who are making a significant impact on the ballet world. Your donation helps us bring new works to the stage and support our incredible artists.
Benefits:
• Recognition as a Sapphire Circle donor on Pointeworks' website and event programs
• Invitations to select Pointeworks events and performances
• Early access to tickets for Pointeworks performances
• All contributions are fully tax-deductible
Add a donation for Pointeworks
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!