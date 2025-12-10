Pointeworks's Shop

Limited-edition release celebrating Pointeworks Season 3.



Crafted from 100% certified organic cotton, this durable tote is designed for everyday use — perfect for class, rehearsals, grocery runs, or carrying your favorite books. With a spacious main compartment and sturdy straps, it’s both practical and beautifully made.



Proceeds directly support the dancers and creative artists bringing our 2026 season to life.



Details

• 100% certified organic cotton (3/1 twill)

• Dimensions: 16″ × 14.5″ × 5″

• Open main compartment



This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!