Pointeworks's Shop

About this shop
Limited-edition release celebrating Pointeworks Season 3.
Soft, durable, and designed for everyday wear, this cropped tee features a relaxed fit, premium hand-feel, and breathable 100% combed cotton — perfect for rehearsals, layering, or casual style. Reinforced stitching ensures lasting comfort and longevity.
Proceeds directly support the dancers and creative artists bringing our 2026 season to life.
Details
• 100% combed cotton
• Relaxed fit
• Cropped length
This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!
Crafted from 100% certified organic cotton, this durable tote is designed for everyday use — perfect for class, rehearsals, grocery runs, or carrying your favorite books. With a spacious main compartment and sturdy straps, it’s both practical and beautifully made.
• 100% certified organic cotton (3/1 twill)
• Dimensions: 16″ × 14.5″ × 5″
• Open main compartment
A keepsake signed pair of Pointe Shoes form a Pointeworks Artist
Pointeworks Shirt
All proceeds go directly towards supporting the artists at Pointeworks!
Made from 100% organic ring-spun cotton, this unisex t-shirt is a total must-have. It's high-quality, super comfy, and best of all—eco-friendly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!