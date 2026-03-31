Poise Entertainment Education Charity Auction Now Live

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Own a remarkable piece of music history from the era of The Beatles. This exclusive collectible includes original paper doll cutouts along with authentic personal autographs, capturing the spirit of one of the most influential periods in modern music. A rare opportunity for collectors and fans to secure a timeless artifact connected to the Sgt. Pepper’s generation.
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Celebrate the enduring legacy of Shirley Temple with this rare memorabilia collection. Featuring a vintage photograph and authentic mailing stamps, this set offers a unique glimpse into the golden age of Hollywood. A meaningful addition for collectors who appreciate classic cinema history.
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A special collectible inspired by Spider-Man is now available for auction. This unique piece from The Amazing Spider-Man represents an iconic part of comic book culture. Ideal for collectors and enthusiasts looking to own a rare item connected to one of the most recognizable superheroes of all time.
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