2nd Annual Poker & Pumps

The All-In Duo (Bring a Friend Power Play Discount)
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Bring a friend & enjoy the full Poker & Pumps experience together for a discounted price.
Includes TWO tickets:
- Heavy appetizers & glass of wine
- Empowerment spotlight
- Meaningful networking
- Guided poker instruction, tournament play (all levels welcome) & opportunity to win tournament prizes
- Opportunity to participate in shoe showoff
- Enjoy one of DFW's best female DJs (DJ Fiyah)
- Attendee gift
Bring a friend & enjoy the full Poker & Pumps experience together for a discounted price.
Includes TWO tickets:
- Heavy appetizers & glass of wine
- Empowerment spotlight
- Meaningful networking
- Guided poker instruction, tournament play (all levels welcome) & opportunity to win tournament prizes
- Opportunity to participate in shoe showoff
- Enjoy one of DFW's best female DJs (DJ Fiyah)
- Attendee gift