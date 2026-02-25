Family Of Five

Hosted by

Family Of Five

About this event

2nd Annual Poker & Pumps

418 N Bishop Ave

Dallas, TX 75208, USA

Power Play (Poker Tournament Ticket)
$65

Experience the atmosphere of Poker & Pumps while networking with a powerful community of women.

Includes:

  • Heavy appetizers & glass of wine 
  • Empowerment spotlight
  • Meaningful networking
  • Guided poker instruction, tournament play (all levels welcome) & opportunity to win tournament prizes
  • Opportunity to participate in shoe showoff
  • Enjoy one of DFW's best female DJs (DJ Fiyah)
  • Attendee gift
The All-In Duo (Bring a Friend Power Play Discount)
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a friend & enjoy the full Poker & Pumps experience together for a discounted price.

Includes TWO tickets:

  • Heavy appetizers & glass of wine 
  • Empowerment spotlight
  • Meaningful networking
  • Guided poker instruction, tournament play (all levels welcome) & opportunity to win tournament prizes
  • Opportunity to participate in shoe showoff
  • Enjoy one of DFW's best female DJs (DJ Fiyah)
  • Attendee gift
Mix & Mingle (No Poker Play Included)
$50
  • Heavy appetizers & glass of wine 
  • Empowerment spotlight
  • Meaningful networking
  • Opportunity to participate in shoe showoff
  • Enjoy one of DFW's best female DJs (DJ Fiyah)
  • Attendee gift
Add a donation for Family Of Five

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