Chai Defense Inc

Hosted by

Chai Defense Inc

About this event

Poker for a Cause II

835 Forest Hill Rd

Staten Island, NY 10314, USA

General buy in (after 9/3)
$150

general buy in gets you 5.000 chips

Rebuy
$100

You can purchase the rebuy in advance you will be given a voucher that you can exchange for 5,000 chips.

Add on!!! Only at the break
$100

10,000 chips allowed one time will be given after the break You can pre purchase and we will hand you a voucher that can be exchanged for the chips. One voucher per player If you are buying for your friends please make sure each person has their voucher!!!! Each player must have chips to do this it can not be purchased as a rebuy this is an add on at the break!!!!

Add a donation for Chai Defense Inc

$

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