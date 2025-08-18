Poker for a Cause II

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About this event
general buy in gets you 5.000 chips
You can purchase the rebuy in advance you will be given a voucher that you can exchange for 5,000 chips.
10,000 chips allowed one time will be given after the break You can pre purchase and we will hand you a voucher that can be exchanged for the chips. One voucher per player If you are buying for your friends please make sure each person has their voucher!!!! Each player must have chips to do this it can not be purchased as a rebuy this is an add on at the break!!!!
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