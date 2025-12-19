Hosted by

Jack Janecek Memorial Scholarship Fund

About this event

Casino Night

198 S Ave G

Shiner, TX 77984

General Admission
$50

Ticket includes admission to casino night with cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres.

Casino Prize Sponsor
$250

Sponsor a casino prize. The more casino chips a player has at the end of the night, the higher their likelihood to win a prize.


**Please include information on the question on the next page regarding prize sponsorship.**

Casino Table Sponsorship
$500

Sponsor a casino table and have the name of the sponsoring individual/family/company displayed on the table at the event and website if so desired.


**Please include information on the question on the next page regarding table sponsorship.**

Add a donation for Jack Janecek Memorial Scholarship Fund

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