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About this event
Shiner, TX 77984
Ticket includes admission to casino night with cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres.
Sponsor a casino prize. The more casino chips a player has at the end of the night, the higher their likelihood to win a prize.
**Please include information on the question on the next page regarding prize sponsorship.**
Sponsor a casino table and have the name of the sponsoring individual/family/company displayed on the table at the event and website if so desired.
**Please include information on the question on the next page regarding table sponsorship.**
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