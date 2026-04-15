Poker Night Silent Auction 2026

4 Nights at North Star Condo! On the Mountain – 1⁄4 Mile Walk to Village Summer Only Value $1500 This one bedroom mountainside condo has a king bed in the bedroom, brand new queen pull-out sofa in the living room. The condo has wifi and cable and is stocked with board games, linens and towels and has a fully equipped brand new stainless kitchen. The condo is in the Northstar Property Owners Association HOA and has access to their fabulous swimming pools, hot tubs, gym, tennis center and game room. Spring, Summer & Fall offer awesome mountain biking, tennis, hiking, gym and swimming! Call Allison Gorelick to reserve (415) 515-3435.

4 Nights at North Star Condo! On the Mountain – 1⁄4 Mile Walk to Village Summer Only Value $1500 This one bedroom mountainside condo has a king bed in the bedroom, brand new queen pull-out sofa in the living room. The condo has wifi and cable and is stocked with board games, linens and towels and has a fully equipped brand new stainless kitchen. The condo is in the Northstar Property Owners Association HOA and has access to their fabulous swimming pools, hot tubs, gym, tennis center and game room. Spring, Summer & Fall offer awesome mountain biking, tennis, hiking, gym and swimming! Call Allison Gorelick to reserve (415) 515-3435.

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