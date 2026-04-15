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Nevada Elite Wrestling

About this event

Poker Night Silent Auction 2026

Jonas Brothers Concert Tickets item
Jonas Brothers Concert Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Thank you, Reno Media Group! 2 Tickets to the Jonas Brothers Concert. September 26th at Golden 1 Arena. Value $200
$200 Tattoo Credit at Two-Fold Tattoo item
$200 Tattoo Credit at Two-Fold Tattoo
$50

Starting bid

$200 Credit with artist Mackenzie Swecker
Minnesota Wrestling Swag Bag item
Minnesota Wrestling Swag Bag
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Minnesota Head Coach, Brandon Eggum. Get outfitted in your Gopher Gear! Value $200
Tequila Tasting for 20 item
Tequila Tasting for 20
$100

Starting bid

Value $700 As seen in Edible Tahoe Reno Magazine. Javier Gil, local Tequilador will guide you through a private Tequila Tasting experience like none other. https://ediblerenotahoe.com/magazine/artoftequilatasting/ Value $600
4 Nights At North Star Condo item
4 Nights At North Star Condo
$300

Starting bid

4 Nights at North Star Condo! On the Mountain – 1⁄4 Mile Walk to Village Summer Only Value $1500 This one bedroom mountainside condo has a king bed in the bedroom, brand new queen pull-out sofa in the living room. The condo has wifi and cable and is stocked with board games, linens and towels and has a fully equipped brand new stainless kitchen. The condo is in the Northstar Property Owners Association HOA and has access to their fabulous swimming pools, hot tubs, gym, tennis center and game room. Spring, Summer & Fall offer awesome mountain biking, tennis, hiking, gym and swimming! Call Allison Gorelick to reserve (415) 515-3435.
Custom Cake By Melissa Dahir item
Custom Cake By Melissa Dahir item
Custom Cake By Melissa Dahir item
Custom Cake By Melissa Dahir
$25

Starting bid

Custom Cake By Mel! You come up with the idea and she will make it come to life. 6Inch Cake Value $50
MAXLANDER Pack item
MAXLANDER Pack
$25

Starting bid

40V Hedge Trimmer, Weed Wacker, Cordless, Electric Pole Saw. Value $200 Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Birdrock Home Bike Rack item
Birdrock Home Bike Rack
$25

Starting bid

2 Bike Rack and storage Value $150 Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Brod & Taylor Folding Proofer and Slow Cooker item
Brod & Taylor Folding Proofer and Slow Cooker
$25

Starting bid

Value $219 Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Birdrock Home Water Hose Holder item
Birdrock Home Water Hose Holder
$25

Starting bid

Value $150 Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Caraway Ceramic Pots and Pan Set item
Caraway Ceramic Pots and Pan Set
$50

Starting bid

Value $350 Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
SCANS Mini Circular Saw Set item
SCANS Mini Circular Saw Set
$25

Starting bid

Value $125 Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Anyperfect Glass Solar Lanterns (Set of 2) item
Anyperfect Glass Solar Lanterns (Set of 2)
$25

Starting bid

Value $100 Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Birdrock Home Stainless Steel Beverage Tub item
Birdrock Home Stainless Steel Beverage Tub
$25

Starting bid

Value $150 Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
QuickPlay Sport Target Soccer Rebounder item
QuickPlay Sport Target Soccer Rebounder
$25

Starting bid

Value $75 Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
GF25 Semi-Automatic Shotgun | Power and Precision Redefined item
GF25 Semi-Automatic Shotgun | Power and Precision Redefined
$300

Starting bid

Explore the GF25 semi-automatic shotgun by GForce Arms. Chambered in 12-gauge with a magazine-fed design, it's perfect for hunting, defense, and sport shooting.
Clase Azul Gold Gift Basket item
Clase Azul Gold Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value $400 Bottle of Clase Azul Gold Tequila, rocks glasses, etc
Bulleit Bourbon Bottle item
Bulleit Bourbon Bottle
$10

Starting bid

Value $39 1.75 L Bottle of Bulleit Bourbon
Woodford Reserve item
Woodford Reserve
$15

Starting bid

Value $57 1.75 L Bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey
Trader Joes Snack & Prosecco Basket item
Trader Joes Snack & Prosecco Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value $50 Trader Joes Snacks and Prosecco.
Ohana Sushi Gift Certificate item
Ohana Sushi Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Value $50
Murrieta's Mexican Restaurant Gift Certificate item
Murrieta's Mexican Restaurant Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Value $50
Murrieta's Mexican Restaurant Gift Certificate item
Murrieta's Mexican Restaurant Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Value $50
Wild Island Coconut Bowl Passes item
Wild Island Coconut Bowl Passes
$60

Starting bid

Value $231.96 4x ALL ACCESS PASSES Includes: High Ballocity, Jambo Glow Golf, Outdoor Mini Golf, Bowling, XD Adventure Theater, Jungle Karts, Laser Tag, Arcade Credits (60 per wristband)
Morning, Noon & Night Basket item
Morning, Noon & Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

Value $85 Basket filled with goodies, snacks, coffee and adult beverages. Thank You Rainbow Market on Disc Drive.
$300 Tattoo Gift Certificate El Mono Fine Ink item
$300 Tattoo Gift Certificate El Mono Fine Ink
$75

Starting bid

Value $300 2x $150 Gift Certificate to El Mono Fine Ink Tattoo
$300 Tattoo Gift Certificate El Mono Fine Ink item
$300 Tattoo Gift Certificate El Mono Fine Ink
$75

Starting bid

Value $300 2x $150 Gift Certificate to El Mono Fine Ink Tattoo
Portrait Session item
Portrait Session item
Portrait Session item
Portrait Session
$70

Starting bid

Value $450 Professional Portrait Session with Christie Mumm of JLM Creative Photography. Includes: Session Fee for up to 5 people in-studio or on location within Reno/Sparks ($250 value) AND 1x 16x20 Gallery Wrap Canvas Print ($200 Value). *Additional products available for purchase, no digital files included with certificate.
Distillery Tour and Tasting: Ferino Distillery item
Distillery Tour and Tasting: Ferino Distillery
$85

Starting bid

Value $350 Tasting for up to 10 people and tour.

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