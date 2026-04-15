Poker Night Silent Auction 2026

Thank you, Reno Media Group! 2 Tickets to the Jonas Brothers Concert. September 26th at Golden 1 Arena.
Value $200
Thank you, Reno Media Group! 2 Tickets to the Jonas Brothers Concert. September 26th at Golden 1 Arena.
Value $200
$200 Tattoo Credit at Two-Fold Tattoo
$50
Starting bid
$200 Credit with artist Mackenzie Swecker
$200 Credit with artist Mackenzie Swecker
Minnesota Wrestling Swag Bag
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Minnesota Head Coach, Brandon Eggum. Get outfitted in your Gopher Gear!
Value $200
Donated by Minnesota Head Coach, Brandon Eggum. Get outfitted in your Gopher Gear!
Value $200
Tequila Tasting for 20
$100
Starting bid
Value $700
As seen in Edible Tahoe Reno Magazine. Javier Gil, local Tequilador will guide you through a private Tequila Tasting experience like none other. https://ediblerenotahoe.com/magazine/artoftequilatasting/
Value $600
Value $700
As seen in Edible Tahoe Reno Magazine. Javier Gil, local Tequilador will guide you through a private Tequila Tasting experience like none other. https://ediblerenotahoe.com/magazine/artoftequilatasting/
Value $600
4 Nights At North Star Condo
$300
Starting bid
4 Nights at North Star Condo! On the Mountain – 1⁄4 Mile Walk to Village
Summer Only
Value $1500
This one bedroom mountainside condo has a king bed in the bedroom, brand new queen
pull-out sofa in the living room. The condo has wifi and cable and is stocked with board
games, linens and towels and has a fully equipped brand new stainless kitchen.
The condo is in the Northstar Property Owners Association HOA and has access to their
fabulous swimming pools, hot tubs, gym, tennis center and game room. Spring, Summer
& Fall offer awesome mountain biking, tennis, hiking, gym and swimming!
Call Allison Gorelick to reserve (415) 515-3435.
4 Nights at North Star Condo! On the Mountain – 1⁄4 Mile Walk to Village
Summer Only
Value $1500
This one bedroom mountainside condo has a king bed in the bedroom, brand new queen
pull-out sofa in the living room. The condo has wifi and cable and is stocked with board
games, linens and towels and has a fully equipped brand new stainless kitchen.
The condo is in the Northstar Property Owners Association HOA and has access to their
fabulous swimming pools, hot tubs, gym, tennis center and game room. Spring, Summer
& Fall offer awesome mountain biking, tennis, hiking, gym and swimming!
Call Allison Gorelick to reserve (415) 515-3435.
Custom Cake By Melissa Dahir
$25
Starting bid
Custom Cake By Mel!
You come up with the idea and she will make it come to life. 6Inch Cake
Value $50
Custom Cake By Mel!
You come up with the idea and she will make it come to life. 6Inch Cake
Value $50
MAXLANDER Pack
$25
Starting bid
40V Hedge Trimmer, Weed Wacker, Cordless, Electric Pole Saw. Value $200
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
40V Hedge Trimmer, Weed Wacker, Cordless, Electric Pole Saw. Value $200
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Birdrock Home Bike Rack
$25
Starting bid
2 Bike Rack and storage
Value $150
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
2 Bike Rack and storage
Value $150
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Brod & Taylor Folding Proofer and Slow Cooker
$25
Starting bid
Value $219
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Value $219
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Birdrock Home Water Hose Holder
$25
Starting bid
Value $150
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Value $150
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Caraway Ceramic Pots and Pan Set
$50
Starting bid
Value $350
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Value $350
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
SCANS Mini Circular Saw Set
$25
Starting bid
Value $125
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Value $125
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Anyperfect Glass Solar Lanterns (Set of 2)
$25
Starting bid
Value $100
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Value $100
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Birdrock Home Stainless Steel Beverage Tub
$25
Starting bid
Value $150
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Value $150
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
QuickPlay Sport Target Soccer Rebounder
$25
Starting bid
Value $75
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
Value $75
Thank you, Katie Grace Foundation
GF25 Semi-Automatic Shotgun | Power and Precision Redefined
$300
Starting bid
Explore the GF25 semi-automatic shotgun by GForce Arms. Chambered in 12-gauge with a magazine-fed design, it's perfect for hunting, defense, and sport shooting.
Explore the GF25 semi-automatic shotgun by GForce Arms. Chambered in 12-gauge with a magazine-fed design, it's perfect for hunting, defense, and sport shooting.
Clase Azul Gold Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Value $400
Bottle of Clase Azul Gold Tequila, rocks glasses, etc
Value $400
Bottle of Clase Azul Gold Tequila, rocks glasses, etc
Bulleit Bourbon Bottle
$10
Starting bid
Value $39
1.75 L Bottle of Bulleit Bourbon
Value $39
1.75 L Bottle of Bulleit Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
$15
Starting bid
Value $57
1.75 L Bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey
Value $57
1.75 L Bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey
Trader Joes Snack & Prosecco Basket
$15
Starting bid
Value $50
Trader Joes Snacks and Prosecco.
Value $50
Trader Joes Snacks and Prosecco.
Ohana Sushi Gift Certificate
$15
Starting bid
Value $50
Value $50
Murrieta's Mexican Restaurant Gift Certificate
$15
Starting bid
Value $50
Value $50
Murrieta's Mexican Restaurant Gift Certificate
$15
Starting bid
Value $50
Value $50
Wild Island Coconut Bowl Passes
$60
Starting bid
Value $231.96
4x ALL ACCESS PASSES
Includes: High Ballocity, Jambo Glow Golf, Outdoor Mini Golf, Bowling, XD Adventure Theater, Jungle Karts, Laser Tag, Arcade Credits (60 per wristband)
Value $231.96
4x ALL ACCESS PASSES
Includes: High Ballocity, Jambo Glow Golf, Outdoor Mini Golf, Bowling, XD Adventure Theater, Jungle Karts, Laser Tag, Arcade Credits (60 per wristband)
Morning, Noon & Night Basket
$20
Starting bid
Value $85
Basket filled with goodies, snacks, coffee and adult beverages.
Thank You Rainbow Market on Disc Drive.
Value $85
Basket filled with goodies, snacks, coffee and adult beverages.
Thank You Rainbow Market on Disc Drive.
$300 Tattoo Gift Certificate El Mono Fine Ink
$75
Starting bid
Value $300
2x $150 Gift Certificate to El Mono Fine Ink Tattoo
Value $300
2x $150 Gift Certificate to El Mono Fine Ink Tattoo
$300 Tattoo Gift Certificate El Mono Fine Ink
$75
Starting bid
Value $300
2x $150 Gift Certificate to El Mono Fine Ink Tattoo
Value $300
2x $150 Gift Certificate to El Mono Fine Ink Tattoo
Portrait Session
$70
Starting bid
Value $450
Professional Portrait Session with Christie Mumm of JLM Creative Photography.
Includes: Session Fee for up to 5 people in-studio or on location within Reno/Sparks ($250 value)
AND 1x 16x20 Gallery Wrap Canvas Print ($200 Value).
*Additional products available for purchase, no digital files included with certificate.
Value $450
Professional Portrait Session with Christie Mumm of JLM Creative Photography.
Includes: Session Fee for up to 5 people in-studio or on location within Reno/Sparks ($250 value)
AND 1x 16x20 Gallery Wrap Canvas Print ($200 Value).
*Additional products available for purchase, no digital files included with certificate.
Distillery Tour and Tasting: Ferino Distillery
$85
Starting bid
Value $350
Tasting for up to 10 people and tour.
Value $350
Tasting for up to 10 people and tour.
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