Poker on the Prairie

About this event
Includes (Player Package):
*Professional poker experience – high-end poker tables
*$50 In Raffle Tickets for Amazing Raffle Prizes.
*Extremely skilled dealers & tournament management
*Networking with businesses, friends & local leaders.
*Complimentary Non-Alcoholic Beverages.
*Cash Bar with Cocktails, Beer & Wine
*Win money for your favorite charity.
*Bolder Adventure Park Free Blue Pass
*Guaranteed prizes for top players.
*Commemorative 2nd Annual POTP Challenge Coin.
Support our raffle by donating cash toward premium prizes. We’ll personally shop for and purchase an amazing item on your behalf, and the prize will be labeled and promoted in your name at the raffle table—maximum impact, zero hassle, and serious bragging rights.
Includes:
*6 Tournament Entries with Player Packages
*2 Seats @ Mayor's Table
*Website Logo Placement
*Social Media Mentions
*Email Marketing
*Printed Flyers with Logo
*Logo on Event Signage
*Verbal Event Recognition
*Drink Tickets
*On Screen Logo Rotation
*Branded Advertising on Livestream
*Swag Distribution
*VIP Seating
*Logo on Photo Backdrop
*During Event Mentions by MC
*Opening remarks mention by MC
*Logo on Custom felt for Live Stream Table
*Final table recognition
*Mic time opportunity
*Check presentation with Charity
*Title sponsor naming inclusion
*Commemorative Coin with Your Logo
*Poker table to Keep with your logo
Includes:
*4 Tournament Entries with Player Packages
*1 Seat @ Mayor's Table
*Website Logo Placement
*Social Media Mentions
*Email Marketing
*Printed Flyers with Logo
*Logo on Event Signage
*Verbal Event Recognition
*Drink Tickets
*On Screen Logo Rotation
*Branded Advertising on Livestream
*Swag Distribution
*VIP Seating
*Logo on Photo Backdrop
*During Event Mentions by MC
*Opening remarks mention by MC
*Logo on Custom felt for Live Stream Table
*Final table recognition
Includes:
*3 Tournament Entries with Player Packages
*1 Seats @ Mayor's Table
*Website Logo Placement
*Social Media Mentions
*Email Marketing
*Printed Flyers with Logo
*Logo on Event Signage
*Verbal Event Recognition
*Drink Tickets
*On Screen Logo Rotation
*Branded Advertising on Livestream
*Swag Distribution
*VIP Seating
*Logo on Photo Backdrop
*During Event Mentions by MC
Includes:
*2 Tournament Entries with Player Packages
*Website Logo Placement
*Social Media Mentions
*Email Marketing
*Printed Flyers with Logo
*Logo on Event Signage
*Verbal Event Recognition
*Drink Tickets
*On Screen Logo Rotation
*Branded Advertising on Livestream
*Swag Distribution
Includes:
*1 Tournament Entries with Player Packages
*Website Logo Placement
*Social Media Mentions
*Email Marketing
*Printed Flyers with Logo
*Logo on Event Signage
*Verbal Event Recognition
*Drink Tickets
Comes with 2 registrations and the ability to have your logo on the backdrop of the photo booth at the event along with an ability to greet every attendee and hand out your swag. Logo will also be displayed on the website as well as printed materials and on the TV's during the event.
All appetizers and food served will be thanks to your company!
2 Rounds for the building on you!
Dealer shirts have your logo!
Sponsor the raffle table area where we will have over a dozen prizes.
Sponsor the VIP table area where the big wigs will be sitting!
Best hand of the night will be all yours!
Bad beat = a nice prize, thanks to your company!
We will have a dozen amazing raffle items to choose from!
NIGHT OF APRIL 2 ONLY
if you run out of chips
NIGHT OF APRIL 2 ONLY
A one-time purchase of extra chips, at the break around 8:30pm, available to everyone (even if they haven’t busted)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!