About this event

Poker on the Prairie

401 E Palace Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA

Player Registration
$100

Includes (Player Package):

*Professional poker experience – high-end poker tables

*$50 In Raffle Tickets for Amazing Raffle Prizes.
*Extremely skilled dealers & tournament management

*Networking with businesses, friends & local leaders.

*Complimentary Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

*Cash Bar with Cocktails, Beer & Wine

*Win money for your favorite charity.

*Bolder Adventure Park Free Blue Pass 

*Guaranteed prizes for top players.

*Commemorative 2nd Annual POTP Challenge Coin.


Raffle Prize Donation
$250

Support our raffle by donating cash toward premium prizes. We’ll personally shop for and purchase an amazing item on your behalf, and the prize will be labeled and promoted in your name at the raffle table—maximum impact, zero hassle, and serious bragging rights.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Includes:

*6 Tournament Entries with Player Packages

*2 Seats @ Mayor's Table

*Website Logo Placement

*Social Media Mentions

*Email Marketing

*Printed Flyers with Logo

*Logo on Event Signage

*Verbal Event Recognition

*Drink Tickets

*On Screen Logo Rotation

*Branded Advertising on Livestream

*Swag Distribution

*VIP Seating

*Logo on Photo Backdrop

*During Event Mentions by MC

*Opening remarks mention by MC

*Logo on Custom felt for Live Stream Table

*Final table recognition

*Mic time opportunity

*Check presentation with Charity

*Title sponsor naming inclusion

*Commemorative Coin with Your Logo

*Poker table to Keep with your logo

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Includes:

*4 Tournament Entries with Player Packages

*1 Seat @ Mayor's Table

*Website Logo Placement

*Social Media Mentions

*Email Marketing

*Printed Flyers with Logo

*Logo on Event Signage

*Verbal Event Recognition

*Drink Tickets

*On Screen Logo Rotation

*Branded Advertising on Livestream

*Swag Distribution

*VIP Seating

*Logo on Photo Backdrop

*During Event Mentions by MC

*Opening remarks mention by MC

*Logo on Custom felt for Live Stream Table

*Final table recognition

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:

*3 Tournament Entries with Player Packages

*1 Seats @ Mayor's Table

*Website Logo Placement

*Social Media Mentions

*Email Marketing

*Printed Flyers with Logo

*Logo on Event Signage

*Verbal Event Recognition

*Drink Tickets

*On Screen Logo Rotation

*Branded Advertising on Livestream

*Swag Distribution

*VIP Seating

*Logo on Photo Backdrop

*During Event Mentions by MC

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

*2 Tournament Entries with Player Packages

*Website Logo Placement

*Social Media Mentions

*Email Marketing

*Printed Flyers with Logo

*Logo on Event Signage

*Verbal Event Recognition

*Drink Tickets

*On Screen Logo Rotation

*Branded Advertising on Livestream

*Swag Distribution

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes:

*1 Tournament Entries with Player Packages

*Website Logo Placement

*Social Media Mentions

*Email Marketing

*Printed Flyers with Logo

*Logo on Event Signage

*Verbal Event Recognition

*Drink Tickets

Photo Backdrop & Registration Sponsor
$1,500

Comes with 2 registrations and the ability to have your logo on the backdrop of the photo booth at the event along with an ability to greet every attendee and hand out your swag. Logo will also be displayed on the website as well as printed materials and on the TV's during the event.

Food Sponsor
$3,000

All appetizers and food served will be thanks to your company!

Bar/Drink Ticket Sponsor
$3,000

2 Rounds for the building on you!

Dealer Sponsor
$2,500

Dealer shirts have your logo!

Raffle Table Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor the raffle table area where we will have over a dozen prizes.

VIP Table Sponsor
$750

Sponsor the VIP table area where the big wigs will be sitting!

High Hand Sponsor
$250

Best hand of the night will be all yours!

Bad Beat Sponsor
$250

Bad beat = a nice prize, thanks to your company!

Raffle Ticket
$10

We will have a dozen amazing raffle items to choose from!

ReBuy
$100

NIGHT OF APRIL 2 ONLY
if you run out of chips

Add On
$50

NIGHT OF APRIL 2 ONLY
A one-time purchase of extra chips, at the break around 8:30pm, available to everyone (even if they haven’t busted)

