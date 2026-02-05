Poker Run 2026

Hosted by
About this event
One person (includes food ticket)
***The processing fee at check out is OPTIONAL. Please choose OTHER if you'd like to skip it***
Two People (includes food tickets)
***The processing fee at check out is OPTIONAL. Please choose OTHER if you'd like to skip it***
Three People (includes food tickets)
***The processing fee at check out is OPTIONAL. Please choose OTHER if you'd like to skip it***
Four People (includes food tickets)
***The processing fee at check out is OPTIONAL. Please choose OTHER if you'd like to skip it***
$20.00 per card
$500.00 per Joker
Raffle Tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!