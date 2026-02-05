ARK OF SC

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ARK OF SC

About this event

Poker Run 2026

Single
$55

One person (includes food ticket)


***The processing fee at check out is OPTIONAL. Please choose OTHER if you'd like to skip it***

Twosome
$110

Two People (includes food tickets)


***The processing fee at check out is OPTIONAL. Please choose OTHER if you'd like to skip it***

Threesome
$165

Three People (includes food tickets)


***The processing fee at check out is OPTIONAL. Please choose OTHER if you'd like to skip it***

Foursome
$220

Four People (includes food tickets)


***The processing fee at check out is OPTIONAL. Please choose OTHER if you'd like to skip it***

Raffle Ticket
$5
50/50 Raffle Tickets
$5
Additional Card(s)
$20

$20.00 per card

Golden Joker
$500

$500.00 per Joker

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

Raffle Tickets

Add a donation for ARK OF SC

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