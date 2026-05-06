Marine Veterans Motorcycle Association Florida Llc

Hosted by

Marine Veterans Motorcycle Association Florida Llc

About this event

Poker Run

Driver Registration
$15
Available until Aug 29

Motorcycle Registration, When preregistering you get 5 free raffle tickets!

Passenger Registration
$5
Available until Aug 29

Registration for 1 Passenger. Jeeps and Cars can have as many people as seatbelts they have! Your registration maxes out at $30.00. When preregistering you get 5 free raffle tickets!

Extra Poker Card
$5

You get one per registration but can purchase as many as you like!

General Raffle Ticket
$20

For 6 tickets!

More options will be available at event.

Pew Pew Raffle 1 Ticket
$25

AR-15 Moriarti Double Take Down Semi Auto Pistol 5.56 Nato 10.5" & 300 BLK 7.5"

Pew Pew Raffle 2 Ticket
$25

Beretta CX4 Storm 45 Auto Italy

Pew Pew Raffle 3 Ticket
$25

Stoeger .45 cal Semi auto

Add a donation for Marine Veterans Motorcycle Association Florida Llc

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