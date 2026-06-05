Blue Water Safe Horizons

Hosted by

Blue Water Safe Horizons

About this event

Poker Run Partners

Mojave Community Safety Partner
$1,000

Includes: 2 vehicle registrations; Magnetic sign on vehicle during ride; Logo w/hyperlink on our website; Yard sign at event registration; Shout out on social media; Business name on event map.

Rubicon Safety Partner
$750

Includes: Logo w/hyperlink on our website; Yard sign at event registration; Shout out on social media; Business name on event map.

Sahara Community Partner
$500

Includes: Yard sign at event registration; Shout out on social media; Business name on event map.

Sport Supporter
$250

Includes: Shout out on social media; Business name on event map.

Add a donation for Blue Water Safe Horizons

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!