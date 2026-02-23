Hosted by

Reins of H.O.P.E.

About this event

2026 Poker Run

700 E Santa Maria St

Santa Paula, CA 93060, USA

Pre-Registration- rider
$45

For tickets purchased by April 17. Enjoy the full poker run followed by all you can eat & drink at the celebration.

Pre-Registration- passenger
$5

For the passenger of a rider with a ticket purchased by April 17. Enjoy the full poker run followed by all you can eat & drink at the celebration. This ticket can only be purchased along with a rider.

Day of Registration- rider
$50

Enjoy the full poker run followed by all you can eat & drink at the celebration.

Day of Registration- passenger
$5

For the passenger of a rider. Enjoy the full poker run followed by all you can eat & drink at the celebration for rider and passenger.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!