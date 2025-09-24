Poker Tournament

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About this event
Ticket Registration includes 10k Poker Chips TOURNAMENT ENTRY FOR WINNING PRIZES
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TOURNAMENT ENTRIES 2 SEATS
EXTRA 1,000 IN CHIPS
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Tournament Entries 4 seats to the event
Chips: Etra 5,000 in chips
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Tournament Entries 6 seats to the event
Chips: Etra 10,000 in chips
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