Women's Council of Realtors® Osceola County Network

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors® Osceola County Network

About this event

Poker Tournament

4060 13th St

St Cloud, FL 34769, EE. UU.

Registration
$50

Ticket Registration includes 10k Poker Chips TOURNAMENT ENTRY FOR WINNING PRIZES



BRONZE EVENT SPONSORSHIP
$300

Company name referenced in all advertising

TOURNAMENT ENTRIES 2 SEATS

EXTRA 1,000 IN CHIPS

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$500

Company name referenced in all advertising

Tournament Entries 4 seats to the event

Chips: Etra 5,000 in chips

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

Company name referenced in all advertising

Tournament Entries 6 seats to the event

Chips: Etra 10,000 in chips

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