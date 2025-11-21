Polar Express Family Fun Day!

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and SAVE!
This ticket is for 4 people of 3 years old and up. *Please use the 2 and under ticket for any child of that age!
You'll have access to both sessions with Santa (10am-1pm Brunch Charcuterie w/ Santa) and (4pm-7pm Sip & Snack w/ Santa).
Each child participant will receive a gift from Santa.
What's all included? All Food (Brunch Charcuterie and Grazing Station) & Soft drinks for both sessions, plus a hot chocolate station, chocolate chip cookie station, smore's station, arts, crafts, gift wrapping station, and of course we are playing The Polar Express at 7pm for all to enjoy!
For Purchase: Enjoy local wine from Cloer Family Vineyards, food trucks, on-site vendor shopping for your last minute gift-giving needs, raffle baskets and more!
This ticket is for 1 person of 3 years old and up. *Please use the 2 and under ticket for any child of that age!
You'll have access to our Brunch Charcuterie with Santa from 10am-1pm.
Each child participant will receive a gift from Santa.
What's all included? Brunch Charcuterie & Soft drinks, plus a hot chocolate station, chocolate chip cookie station, arts, crafts, gift wrapping station, and of course we are playing The Polar Express at 7pm for all to enjoy!
For Purchase: Enjoy local wine from Cloer Family Vineyards, food trucks, on-site vendor shopping for your last minute gift-giving needs, raffle baskets and more!
This ticket is for 1 person of 3 years old and up. *Please use the 2 and under ticket for any child of that age!
You'll have access to Grazing Table with Santa from 4pm-7pm.
Each child participant will receive a gift from Santa.
What's all included? Grazing Table & Soft drinks, plus a hot chocolate station, smore's station, arts, crafts, gift wrapping station, and of course we are playing The Polar Express at 7pm for all to enjoy!
For Purchase: Enjoy local wine from Cloer Family Vineyards, food trucks, on-site vendor shopping for your last minute gift-giving needs, raffle baskets and more!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and SAVE!
This ticket is for 1 person of 3 years old and up. *Please use the 2 and under ticket for any child of that age!
You'll have access to both sessions with Santa (10am-1pm Brunch Charcuterie w/ Santa) and (4pm-7pm Grazing Table w/ Santa).
Each child participant will receive a gift from Santa.
What's all included? Brunch Charcuterie & Grazing Table, Soft drinks for both sessions, plus a hot chocolate station, chocolate chip cookie station, smore's station, arts, crafts, gift wrapping station, and of course we are playing The Polar Express at 7pm for all to enjoy!
For Purchase: Enjoy local wine from Cloer Family Vineyards, food trucks, on-site vendor shopping for your last minute gift-giving needs, raffle baskets and more!
Please use this ticket to register any child who is 2 and under! This is valid for either/both session! We cannot wait to see you there!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!