Polar Express Family Fun Day!

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and SAVE!





This ticket is for 4 people of 3 years old and up. *Please use the 2 and under ticket for any child of that age!





You'll have access to both sessions with Santa (10am-1pm Brunch Charcuterie w/ Santa) and (4pm-7pm Sip & Snack w/ Santa).





Each child participant will receive a gift from Santa.





What's all included? All Food (Brunch Charcuterie and Grazing Station) & Soft drinks for both sessions, plus a hot chocolate station, chocolate chip cookie station, smore's station, arts, crafts, gift wrapping station, and of course we are playing The Polar Express at 7pm for all to enjoy!





For Purchase: Enjoy local wine from Cloer Family Vineyards, food trucks, on-site vendor shopping for your last minute gift-giving needs, raffle baskets and more!