Polar Fest - Events

Ice Cube - $750
$750

Significant profit event:

Event listed on website and on printed flyer

Business logo listed on website and on printed flyer

Polar Pete appearance at event

Event advertised on paid advertising (print, radio, tv)

Frigid Sponsor - $500
$500

Moderate profit event

Event listed on website and on printed flyer

Business logo listed on website and on printed flyer

Frozen Sponsor - $250
$250

Minimal profit event

Event listed on website and on printed flyer

Business name listed on website and on printed flyer

Frosty Sponsor - $50
$50

No profit event

Event listed on website and on printed flyer

