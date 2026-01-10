Montgomery County Cancer Association

Montgomery County Cancer Association

Polar Plunge | Hustler Kick Off Event

4932 Beach House Trail

Litchfield, IL 62056, USA

Polar Plunger
$20

(Yes, you get bragging rights. And yes… it’s going to be COLD.)

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING! Mayor Jake Fleming Call Out
Pay what you can

$500 HAS BEEN RAISED under their name… they MUST plunge. We suggest you donate to another candidate!!

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING! Fire Chief Adam Pennock Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING! Coach Joe Webb Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING!! Jimmy Gorowski Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING Zion Teacher Katie Gulley Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING Dr. Ratermann Call Out
Pay what you can

Coach Cody Younker Call Out
Pay what you can

💰 If $500 is raised under their name… they MUST plunge 😄
💸 They can choose to “buy out” of plunging for $1,000 (hey, still for a great cause!)

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING!!! Teacher Jennifer Fleming Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING!! Mark Brown Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING Pastor Caitlin Magnuson Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING! Joyce Pavia Schanter Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING State Champ Sam Mazza Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING Sheriff Holshouser Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING! Board Member Theresa Priddle Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING Sergeant Colton Faure Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING Kismet Owner Brayden Helgen Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING Kara Black Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PUNGING!! Mr. Litchfield Adam Ortega Call Out
Pay what you can

Cheer Coach and Navy Veteran Britney Murphy Call Out
Pay what you can

💰 If $500 is raised under their name… they MUST plunge 😄
OFFICIALLY PLUNGING! SOC Board Member Cory Evans Call Out
Pay what you can

Ward 3 Alderman Bert Holloway Call Out
Pay what you can

💰 If $500 is raised under their name… they MUST plunge 😄
Josh Stassi Call Out
Pay what you can

💰 If $500 is raised under their name… they MUST plunge 😄
OFFICIALLY PLUNGING Dr. Dakota Gilbert Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING!!Coach, Mechanic Dane Fletcher Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING! Hustler Meghan Hyam Call Out
Pay what you can

OFFICIALLY PLUNGING! Hustler Dr. Colleen Helgen Call Out
Pay what you can

