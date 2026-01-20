Pole with Pride Sponsors

Hosted by
-Business name listed on event flyer and digital promotions.
-Tagged in one social media sponsor thank-you post.
-Logo or name displayed on sponsor board at event.
-Verbal thank-you during event announcements.
Everything in Bronze, plus:
-Logo featured on all digital flyers and promotional graphics.
-Tagged in two social media posts.
-Option to include promo item or coupon in attendee swag area.
-Shoutout during showcase and competition segments.
Gold Sponsor includes all Silver benefits, plus:
-Top logo placement on all event materials.
-Featured sponsor post with business spotlight.
-Vendor table included (if desired).
-Logo displayed on main stage or performance area signage.
-Verbal recognition at opening and closing of event.
-Option to sponsor a specific segment (Kids Showcase, Competition, or Vendor Fair).
