Police Officer Ramon Suarez Memorial Foundation New York 3rd Annual Cigar Night – Caribbean Edition

About this event
Admission for one guest to the Police Officer Ramon Suarez Memorial Foundation New York’s 3rd Annual Cigar Night – Caribbean Edition. Your ticket includes entry to the event, 4-hour open bar, full food buffet, complimentary cigar, and access to all event festivities including raffles and entertainment.
Includes 15 event tickets, recognition during opening remarks, dedicated signage displayed throughout the venue, and social media recognition. Our premier sponsorship opportunity for businesses or individuals looking to make the largest impact while receiving maximum visibility throughout the event.
Includes 10 event tickets, recognition during opening remarks, dedicated signage during dinner service, and social media recognition. A featured sponsorship opportunity highlighting your support during one of the evening’s main attractions.
Includes 5 event tickets, recognition during opening remarks, dedicated signage displayed at the bar, and social media recognition. Gain visibility in one of the most highly trafficked areas of the event while supporting a great cause.
Includes 2 event tickets, dedicated event signage, and social media recognition. A great way to support the event while receiving acknowledgment among attendees and online supporters.
Includes dedicated signage at the photo booth area and social media recognition. Sponsor one of the most interactive attractions of the evening and have your name associated with guests’ memorable event photos.
Includes dedicated signage and social media recognition. Help contribute to the excitement of the evening by sponsoring one of our raffle/door prize opportunities.
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