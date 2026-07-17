Police4Pets's Silent Auction

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402 N 2nd St Killeen, TX
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Beautiful fall/Halloween wreath with cute owl. Stunning in person!
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Beautiful fall/Halloween wreath with sunflower. The color combination here is amazing! Handcrafted to last years.
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WOW! Stunning Halloween/Fall wreath. The blue and red coloring makes this one truly unique. Handmade
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Classic fall colors on this beautiful wreath.
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Stunning classic wreath with black and white bow, pink flowers, and beautiful greenery.
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Pink and yellow with cute yellow bow. Perfect for any door, baby shower, or your favorite friend
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Blue with greenery, great for any door indoor or outdoor
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large wreath with succulent, greenery, and a touch of flowers. AMAZING!
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Holy COW, you know you want this one! handmade with quality materials
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rustic fall wreath with acorn bells. So beautiful in person!
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Beautiful Christmas wreath in silver. The picture does it no justice. Very beautiful!
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Christmas wreath with white. amazing in person!
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Wreath in yellow and greenery featuring a dove with a nest.
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Wreath with pink, white, and greenery featuring a dove and beautiful butterfly.
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Rustic cow wreath featuring fall accents
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