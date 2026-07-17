A brindle bulldog rolls on its back in the grass, with its tongue out and a playful expression.

Hosted by

Police4Pets

About this event

Sales closed

Police4Pets's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

402 N 2nd St Killeen, TX

Sort by category

Wreath item
Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful fall/Halloween wreath with cute owl. Stunning in person!

Wreath item
Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful fall/Halloween wreath with sunflower. The color combination here is amazing! Handcrafted to last years.

Wreath item
Wreath
$50

Starting bid

WOW! Stunning Halloween/Fall wreath. The blue and red coloring makes this one truly unique. Handmade

Wreath item
Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Classic fall colors on this beautiful wreath.

Wreath item
Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Wreath item
Wreath
$40

Starting bid

Stunning classic wreath with black and white bow, pink flowers, and beautiful greenery.

Wreath item
Wreath
$25

Starting bid

Pink and yellow with cute yellow bow. Perfect for any door, baby shower, or your favorite friend

Wreath item
Wreath
$25

Starting bid

Blue with greenery, great for any door indoor or outdoor

Wreath item
Wreath
$40

Starting bid

large wreath with succulent, greenery, and a touch of flowers. AMAZING!

Wreath item
Wreath
$100

Starting bid

Holy COW, you know you want this one! handmade with quality materials

Wreath item
Wreath
$40

Starting bid

rustic fall wreath with acorn bells. So beautiful in person!

Wreath item
Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful Christmas wreath in silver. The picture does it no justice. Very beautiful!

Wreath item
Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Christmas wreath with white. amazing in person!

Wreath item
Wreath
$30

Starting bid

Wreath in yellow and greenery featuring a dove with a nest.

Wreath item
Wreath
$40

Starting bid

Wreath with pink, white, and greenery featuring a dove and beautiful butterfly.

Wreath item
Wreath
$100

Starting bid

Rustic cow wreath featuring fall accents

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!