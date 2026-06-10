POLICY AND ADVOCACY CONFERENCE SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITY

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About this event
Perfect for individuals and small businesses supporting grassroots initiatives.
✅Name recognition in the event program
✅Verbal acknowledgment during the
program
✅Social media shoutout before and after
the event
✅WhatsApp community acknowledgment
Ideal for organizations seeking visibility across our digital footprint.
✅All Community Supporter benefits
✅Logo placement in the event brochure
✅Feature in pre-event email announcement to 3,000+ subscribers
✅Logo placement on the conference website
For partners committed to major community impact and direct engagement.
✅All Event Partner benefits
✅Featured in AlM sponsor highlight video
✅Two-minute speaking opportunity during the conference program
$
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