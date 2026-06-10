Hosted by

African Immigrant Collective Inc

About this event

POLICY AND ADVOCACY CONFERENCE SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITY

Community Supporter
$150

Perfect for individuals and small businesses supporting grassroots initiatives.


✅Name recognition in the event program

✅Verbal acknowledgment during the

program

✅Social media shoutout before and after

the event

✅WhatsApp community acknowledgment

Event Partner
$250

Ideal for organizations seeking visibility across our digital footprint.


✅All Community Supporter benefits

✅Logo placement in the event brochure

✅Feature in pre-event email announcement to 3,000+ subscribers

✅Logo placement on the conference website

Conference Champion
$500

For partners committed to major community impact and direct engagement.


✅All Event Partner benefits

✅Featured in AlM sponsor highlight video

✅Two-minute speaking opportunity during the conference program

Add a donation for African Immigrant Collective Inc

$

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