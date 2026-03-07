Polish Cultural Center & Museum

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Polish Cultural Center & Museum

About the memberships

Polish Cultural Center & Museum Memberships

Sponsor
$100

Valid until April 24, 2027

Includes our quarterly newsletter and all museum discounts plus free admission to over 1,500 NARMA Museums.

Best way to show your support in keeping alive our history and heritage

Household Membership
$50

Valid until April 24, 2027

Includes our quarterly newsletter and all museum discounts. Family size support.

Individual/Student
$30

Valid until April 24, 2027

Includes our quarterly newsletter and discounts to museum events.

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