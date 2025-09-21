Polish Heritage Society’s Annual Wigilia Dinner & Program

2025 PHS Annual Wigilia Dinner
Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
Location: West Leonard Banquet Facility located at 1140 Muskegon Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504.
Social Hour: 5:00 PM
Dinner & Program: 6:00 - 9:00 PM
Food Courses
- Oplatek
- Marbled, Dark Rye and Rustic Breads with Horseradish, Parsley and Chive Butters
- Signature Recipe Cream Herring with Lemon and Pickled Turnips
- Mushroom with Barley Soup
- Filled Farmers Cheese Potato Dumpling with Fried Cabbage and Sour Cream
- Haddock Filet Baked with Cucumber Aioli and Panko Crumbs served alongside a winter medley of fresh vegetables (wine served with this course)
- Roasted Golden Beet Salad with honey and walnut dressing
- Authentic Polish Desserts
Polish Koledy: Featuring Jarek Kozal and Nick Palmer
