Polish Heritage Society's Annual Wigilia Dinner & Program

1140 Muskegon Avenue NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Dinner & Program
$45

2025 PHS Annual Wigilia Dinner

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Location: West Leonard Banquet Facility located at 1140 Muskegon Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504. 


Social Hour: 5:00 PM

Dinner & Program: 6:00 - 9:00 PM


Food Courses

  • Oplatek
  • Marbled, Dark Rye and Rustic Breads with Horseradish, Parsley and Chive Butters
  • Signature Recipe Cream Herring with Lemon and Pickled Turnips
  • Mushroom with Barley Soup
  • Filled Farmers Cheese Potato Dumpling with Fried Cabbage and Sour Cream
  • Haddock Filet Baked with Cucumber Aioli and Panko Crumbs served alongside a winter medley of fresh vegetables (wine served with this course)
  • Roasted Golden Beet Salad with honey and walnut dressing
  • Authentic Polish Desserts               


Polish Koledy: Featuring Jarek Kozal and Nick Palmer

