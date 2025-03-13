Polish Piano Legacy: Music of My Home by Cezary Karwowski

General Admission Seating. Must present valid student ID upon entry.
General Admission Seating. Must present valid student ID upon entry.
Clergy/Religious
Free
Scholar of Polish Fine Arts Sponsor
$200
General admission seating for one (1) individual and printed recognition in event program.
General admission seating for one (1) individual and printed recognition in event program.
Patron of Polish Fine Arts Sponsorship
$500
General admission seating for two (2) individuals and printed recognition in event program.
General admission seating for two (2) individuals and printed recognition in event program.
Virtuoso Sponsorship
$1,500
Prime reserved seating for two (2) individuals, printed recognition within the event program and within the ‘Echo’, the Polish Heritage Society newsletter.
Prime reserved seating for two (2) individuals, printed recognition within the event program and within the ‘Echo’, the Polish Heritage Society newsletter.
Media Sponsorship
$1,500
Prime reserved seating for four (4) individuals, on-stage recognition the evening of event, printed recognition within the event program and within the ‘Echo’, the Polish Heritage Society newsletter. Also includes sponsors logo w/direct link to sponsors business entity displayed on PHS website & social media channels.
Prime reserved seating for four (4) individuals, on-stage recognition the evening of event, printed recognition within the event program and within the ‘Echo’, the Polish Heritage Society newsletter. Also includes sponsors logo w/direct link to sponsors business entity displayed on PHS website & social media channels.
Add a donation for Polish Heritage Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!