Polish Plates & Jazz Greats

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About this event
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Enjoy one trip through our served Polish Style Buffet - Includes:
2 pieces of chicken (1 white, 1 dark)
Mashed potatoes with gravy
Green Beans
Sweet/Sour Cabbage
Polish Noodles
3 pieces of sausage & a roll!
Available for our friends 5 and under. Includes:
1 piece of chicken
2 pieces of sausage
Mashed potatoes with gravy
Green Beans
Sweet/Sour Cabbage
Polish Noodles and a dinner roll
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