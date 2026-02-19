Wildcat Band Boosters, LTD

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Wildcat Band Boosters, LTD

About this event

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Polish Plates & Jazz Greats

1902 Fellows St

South Bend, IN 46613, USA

Add a donation for Wildcat Band Boosters, LTD

$

1 Trip Thru Buffet for Adult
$20

Enjoy one trip through our served Polish Style Buffet - Includes:

2 pieces of chicken (1 white, 1 dark)

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Green Beans

Sweet/Sour Cabbage

Polish Noodles

3 pieces of sausage & a roll!

Child's Ticket
$10

Available for our friends 5 and under. Includes:

1 piece of chicken

2 pieces of sausage

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Green Beans

Sweet/Sour Cabbage

Polish Noodles and a dinner roll

Student performer ticket
$16

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