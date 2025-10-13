Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center

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Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center

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Polish Toledo Street Signs

Polish Toledo Street Signs - Central item
Polish Toledo Street Signs - Central
$15

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.

Polish Toledo Street Signs - Buckingham item
Polish Toledo Street Signs - Buckingham
$15

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.

Polish Toledo Street Signs - Junction item
Polish Toledo Street Signs - Junction
$15

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.

Polish Toledo Street Signs - Lagrange item
Polish Toledo Street Signs - Lagrange
$15

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.

Polish Toledo Street Signs - Detroit item
Polish Toledo Street Signs - Detroit
$15

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.

Polish Toledo Street Signs - Nebraska item
Polish Toledo Street Signs - Nebraska
$15

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.

Polish Toledo Street Signs - Manhattan item
Polish Toledo Street Signs - Manhattan
$15

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.

Polish Toledo Street Signs - Stickney item
Polish Toledo Street Signs - Stickney
$15

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.

Polish Toledo Street Signs - Create a custom sign item
Polish Toledo Street Signs - Create a custom sign
$15

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.

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$10

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