Polish Toledo Street Signs

About this shop
Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.
You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.
Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.
Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.
You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.
Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.
Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.
You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.
Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.
Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.
You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.
Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.
Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.
You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.
Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.
Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.
You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.
Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.
Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.
You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.
Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.
Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.
You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.
Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.
Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.
You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.
Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store
Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.
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