Polish Toledo Street Signs

Bring home a piece of Toledo’s Polish heritage!

Durable 24” x 6” street signs made from 4 mil plastic board, featuring names from the historic Polish neighborhoods of LaGrinka and Kuschwantz.

You can also customize your sign with the street you grew up on — a perfect keepsake or gift for anyone proud of their Polish roots.

Available at the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center Store

Proceeds benefit NWOPCC programs preserving Polish culture and history.