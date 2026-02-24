Win All Else Fails

Hosted by

Win All Else Fails

About this event

"Polished with Purpose" Kendra Give Back

816 Town and Country Blvd Suite 131

Houston, TX 77024, USA

Complimentary RSVP
Free

Reserve your spot for an afternoon of connection, community, and meaningful shopping. Enjoy light bites and celebration while 20% of all purchases support WIN All Else Fails. Your presence matters. Shopping is encouraged, never required.

The Brilliance Sponsor
$1,000

Presenting Partner:

  • Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials to include logo placement on screen, event signage, flyers and digital promotions
  • A dedicated presenting sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event
  • Recognition in event email marketing to over 100+ subscribers
  • The opportunity to speak, display company materials, and provide branded giveaways to event attendees at the event.
  • Verbal recognition during the event program.
The Radiance Sponsor
$750

Community Partner:

  • Prominent Logo featured on all event signage, flyers and digital promotions
  • A dedicated sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event
  • The opportunity to display company materials at the event.
  • Opportunity to provide branded giveaways
  • Verbal recognition during the event program.
The Luminary Sponsor
$500

Support Partner:

  • Prominent Logo featured on all promotional materials
  • A dedicated sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event
  • The opportunity to display company materials at the event.
  • Verbal recognition during the event program.
The Spark Sponsor
$250

Empowered Partner:

  • Prominent logo placement on event signage
  • A dedicated social media spotlight post before and after event
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
Community Vendor
$100

Participation offers a meaningful opportunity to:


• Connect directly with local families and caregivers

• Increase awareness of your services or products

• Demonstrate your commitment to community impact

• Support an organization dedicated to strengthening family navigation and access to resources


Add a donation for Win All Else Fails

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!