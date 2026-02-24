"Polished with Purpose" Kendra Give Back

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About this event
Reserve your spot for an afternoon of connection, community, and meaningful shopping. Enjoy light bites and celebration while 20% of all purchases support WIN All Else Fails. Your presence matters. Shopping is encouraged, never required.
Presenting Partner:
Community Partner:
Support Partner:
Empowered Partner:
Participation offers a meaningful opportunity to:
• Connect directly with local families and caregivers
• Increase awareness of your services or products
• Demonstrate your commitment to community impact
• Support an organization dedicated to strengthening family navigation and access to resources
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!