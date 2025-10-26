Polk Referral Center's Silent Auction

Starting bid
16x20 large alcohol ink painting, matted and backed with foamboard to size.
Vicki’s paintings have been shown in over 80 exhibitions, many of them solo. Her paintings hang in private collections across the United States, and she welcomes commissions. She is represented by galleries in North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as several online.
Van Vynckt Fine Art – Original Landscapes, Skyscapes and Dreamscapes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!