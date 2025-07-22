Hosted by

Polka Dots & Moonbeams

Friend of Olympia Jazz Central
$25

Helps cover basic participant materials—sheet music, lanyards, feedback forms, or snacks.
Includes name recognition in the symposium program.

Jazz Jam Sponsor
$75

Supports the symposium jam session—encouraging creative improvisation, collaboration, and confidence-building for youth participants.
Includes website recognition and event listing in the printed program.

Masterclass Sponsor
$150

Covers one masterclass session led by a professional jazz musician or educator from programs like PLU, UPS, or Cornish.
Includes all of the above + social media shoutout and printed recognition at the Symposium.

Storyteller Sponsor
$300

Helps document the day through photography and video, allowing us to share event highlights online and promote jazz education throughout the region.
Includes above + acknowledgment in our digital recap shared with donors and schools.

Showcase Concert Sponsor
$500

Funds the culminating concert, where students perform alongside pros for the public. Supports sound and staffing.
Includes above + dedicated recognition during the concert and printed event program.

Full-Day Youth Access Sponsor
$1,000

Provides meals, mentorship, materials, and a complete Symposium experience for ten youth participants—at no cost to them.
Includes all of the above + option to sponsor “in honor of” someone, listed in the concert program.

Moonbeam Title Sponsor
$2,500

Helps us secure the venue, recruit top regional musicians and educators, and extend outreach to underrepresented youth across Thurston County.
Includes all benefits + top billing on all print/digital materials, stage recognition at the concert and fundraiser, and a personalized thank-you from participants.

