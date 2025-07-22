Polka Dots & Moonbeams

Hosted by
Helps cover basic participant materials—sheet music, lanyards, feedback forms, or snacks.
Includes name recognition in the symposium program.
Supports the symposium jam session—encouraging creative improvisation, collaboration, and confidence-building for youth participants.
Includes website recognition and event listing in the printed program.
Covers one masterclass session led by a professional jazz musician or educator from programs like PLU, UPS, or Cornish.
Includes all of the above + social media shoutout and printed recognition at the Symposium.
Helps document the day through photography and video, allowing us to share event highlights online and promote jazz education throughout the region.
Includes above + acknowledgment in our digital recap shared with donors and schools.
Funds the culminating concert, where students perform alongside pros for the public. Supports sound and staffing.
Includes above + dedicated recognition during the concert and printed event program.
Provides meals, mentorship, materials, and a complete Symposium experience for ten youth participants—at no cost to them.
Includes all of the above + option to sponsor “in honor of” someone, listed in the concert program.
Helps us secure the venue, recruit top regional musicians and educators, and extend outreach to underrepresented youth across Thurston County.
Includes all benefits + top billing on all print/digital materials, stage recognition at the concert and fundraiser, and a personalized thank-you from participants.
