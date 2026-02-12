Pollinator House Community Workshop with Emmaus Rotary Club 2026

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About this event
Macungie, PA 18062, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. This is for a single pollinator house. Families/groups may paint and fill a single house or purchase multiple houses.
ONLY ONE available.
Includes: Your logo on event flyer and online event page. Opportunity to have company signage prominently placed at entrance of event and group sponsor board display. Able to give company branded giveaways to attendees at registration. Social media mentions before, at and after event. Recognition during event. Opportunity to introduce your company for 3min. during welcoming remarks. Opportunity to bring company volunteers to host the painting station.
Two complimentary pollinator house registrations. (a nice gift for a great client or team member)
ONLY TWO available.
Includes: Your logo on event flyer and online event page.
Opportunity to have company signage at registration table and on group sponsor board display. Social media mentions
before, at, and after event. Recognition during event.
Opportunity to have company volunteers host the fill materials station.
One complimentary pollinator house registration. (a nice gift for a great client or a team member)
ONLY THREE available.
Includes: Your logo placed on online event page and on group sponsor board display. Social media mentions before, at, and after event. Recognition during event. Your company logo posted in a frame and brochures placed on refreshment station.
ONLY FOUR available.
Includes: Your logo placed group sponsor board display. Social media mention and recognition during event.
$
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