Emmaus Rotary Club Foundation

Hosted by

Emmaus Rotary Club Foundation

About this event

Pollinator House Community Workshop with Emmaus Rotary Club 2026

Rising River Brewing Co. 1955 Willow Ln

Macungie, PA 18062, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. This is for a single pollinator house. Families/groups may paint and fill a single house or purchase multiple houses.

Queen Bee Sponsorship
$500

ONLY ONE available.
Includes: Your logo on event flyer and online event page. Opportunity to have company signage prominently placed at entrance of event and group sponsor board display. Able to give company branded giveaways to attendees at registration. Social media mentions before, at and after event.  Recognition during event. Opportunity to introduce your company for 3min. during welcoming remarks. Opportunity to bring company volunteers to host the painting station.
Two complimentary pollinator house registrations. (a nice gift for a great client or team member)

Ladybug Sponsorship
$300

ONLY TWO available.
Includes: Your logo on event flyer and online event page.
Opportunity to have company signage at registration table and on group sponsor board display. Social media mentions
before, at, and after event. Recognition during event.

Opportunity to have company volunteers host the fill materials station.
One complimentary pollinator house registration. (a nice gift for a great client or a team member)

Butterfly Sponsorship
$200

ONLY THREE available.
Includes: Your logo placed on online event page and on group sponsor board display. Social media mentions before, at, and after event. Recognition during event. Your company logo posted in a frame and brochures placed on refreshment station.

Caterpillar Sponsorship
$120

ONLY FOUR available.
Includes: Your logo placed group sponsor board display. Social media mention and recognition during event.

Add a donation for Emmaus Rotary Club Foundation

$

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