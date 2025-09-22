eventClosed

Pollinator Partnership's Silent Auction

Family Fun ($220 value) item
Family Fun ($220 value)
$100

This package is perfect for the whole family and includes everything you need to celebrate the amazing world of pollinators.

Package includes:

  • Oakland Zoo Tickets: A four-pack of tickets for two adults and two children to the Oakland Zoo.
  • A "Readers to Eaters" Book: A children's book that connects kids to the food they eat and the people who grow it.
  • "Bee Basics: An Introduction to Our Native Bees": A book that's packed with information about the important role of bees in our ecosystem.
  • Conscious Step Socks: Two pairs of comfy, medium-sized socks—one with a bee pattern and one with a hummingbird pattern.
  • Walker Honey Farms Honey: A delicious jar of honey to enjoy with your family and friends.
The Perfect Pairing ($244 value) item
The Perfect Pairing ($244 value)
$110

Elevate your evening with this decadent package of delicious delights! This collection of premium chocolates, fine wines, and artisan honey is perfect for a quiet night in or for sharing with someone special.

Package includes:

  • Walker Honey Farms Honey: A jar of rich, pure honey, perfect for drizzling over cheese, stirring into tea, or enjoying on its own.
  • Harbor Sweets Chocolate Gather Gift Box: Indulge in a beautiful assortment of chocolates, each crafted with the finest ingredients.
  • True Myth Chardonnay & Pinot Noir: A duo of exceptional wines from True Myth. The crisp Chardonnay is a perfect partner for appetizers, while the smooth Pinot Noir is a fantastic choice for your main course.
  • Gift Certificate for 2 Bottles of 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve from Bitner Vineyards*: A bold and complex reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Bitner Vineyards, ideal for savoring on a special occasion.

*Bitner Vineyards can only ship to the following states:
AK AZ CA CO DC FL GA HI IA IN KS LA MA MD ME MN MO NC ND NE NH NM NV NY OH OR SC TX VA WA WI WV WY

A Vineyard Bouquet ($235 value) item
A Vineyard Bouquet ($235 value)
$105

Indulge your senses with this collection curated for the discerning palate. This package is perfect for a wine lover or anyone looking to expand their collection with something special.

Package includes:

  • 2019 Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon: A magnum bottle of the highly-regarded Jordan Cabernet, known for its elegant structure and balanced notes of dark fruit and oak. A true classic from a celebrated Sonoma County winery.
  • Walker Honey Farms Blackberry Melomel: Discover the unique and delightful world of mead with this Blackberry Melomel. This honey wine is fermented with blackberries, offering a delicious and fruity twist on a classic.
Pollinator Partnership Package ($135 value) item
Pollinator Partnership Package ($135 value)
$65

Show your support for pollinators with this exclusive collection of Pollinator Partnership and NAPPC merchandise. It's a great way to spread the word and show your passion for pollinator conservation.

Package includes:

  • A set of Note Cards and a P2 Lapel Pin: Use these to add a touch of pollinator love to your daily notes and outfits.
  • NAPPC Bandana and Mousepad: Stylish and functional items to show your support at home or on the go.
  • "Bee Basics: An Introduction to Our Native Bees" Book: Deepen your knowledge of bees with this informative and beautifully illustrated guide.
  • Future Flies with Pollinators T-shirt Certificate: Redeem this certificate for a free organic cotton t-shirt from our Bonfire store and wear your support with pride.
  • Annual Poster Bundle (2025, 2024, 2023): This collector's bundle includes a series of our beloved posters, perfect for decorating your home, office, or classroom.
Gardener's Goodies and Gifts ($312 value) item
Gardener's Goodies and Gifts ($312 value)
$135

Cultivate a greener world with this lovely collection of items for the home and garden. This package is perfect for anyone who loves to nurture plants, appreciates beautiful design, and wants to support a great cause.

Package includes:

  • Plant Pots: Two versatile and sustainable pots to house your favorite plants, perfect for adding a touch of nature to any room or patio.
  • Curated June and December Items: A selection of unique and beautifully designed products: Field Flower Press, Pressed Wildflowers Art Print, Botanical Specimen Forceps, and Dandelion Herbarium Journal
  • Conscious Step Socks: Two pairs of cozy, medium-sized socks—one with a delicate butterfly pattern and one featuring adorable hedgehogs.
  • Stover Seed Company Gift Certificate: A $50 gift certificate to Stover, the perfect place to pick up new plants, seeds, or gardening tools to bring your green vision to life.
A Night Out in San Francisco ($260 value) item
A Night Out in San Francisco ($260 value)
$115

Enjoy a sophisticated night out or a quiet evening in with this curated package of San Francisco delights. This collection of fine wine, gourmet sweets, and premier experiences is perfect for a date night or a special outing with friends.

Package includes:

  • de Young Museum Tickets: Four general admission tickets to the de Young Museum in Golden Gate Park, where you can explore a wide range of art, from American paintings to international textiles.
  • $100 Starbelly Restaurant Certificate: Savor a delicious meal at Starbelly, a popular neighborhood restaurant known for its California comfort food and lively atmosphere.
  • True Myth Pinot Noir: A bottle of exquisite Pinot Noir, with a smooth and elegant flavor that pairs perfectly with a variety of dishes.
  • Harbor Sweets Chocolate Gather Gift Box: A beautiful box of gourmet chocolates from Harbor Sweets, a perfect indulgence to end your night.
  • Walker Farms Honey Dark Side of the Hive: A jar of rich, chocolate peanut creamed honey, a unique and decadent treat to enjoy with your favorite snacks or desserts.
Unplug and Unwind ($866 value) item
Unplug and Unwind ($866 value)
$300

Escape to nature with this luxurious and serene package, perfect for a romantic weekend or a peaceful retreat. This unique collection combines the beauty of the outdoors with the indulgence of gourmet treats, offering a truly restorative experience.

Package includes:

  • A Two-Night Stay at the Leonard Lake "Beehive House": A private and secluded getaway awaits you. The Beehive is a classic, hand-built house that features four bedrooms (6 beds for up to 9 guests), two bathrooms, two decks, and a fantastic lake view. This voucher is valid for a two-night, mid-week stay between November 1 and May 15, and is good through May 31, 2026. Alternatively, the voucher can be used as a $766 discount towards a weekend or peak-season stay. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature, away from the stresses of daily life.
  • Harbor Sweets Chocolate Gather Gift Box: A curated assortment of fine chocolates from Harbor Sweets, perfect for a sweet indulgence during your stay.
  • True Myth Cabernet Sauvignon: A bottle of rich and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon, an ideal companion for a quiet evening by the lake.
  • Walker Honey Farms Honeycomb: Pure, natural honeycomb, a delightful and unique treat that brings a taste of the hive directly to you.
Sip and Support ($363 value) item
Sip and Support ($363 value)
$155

Raise a glass to conservation with this exceptional package for the spirits and wine connoisseur. This is the perfect package for expanding your home bar or finding a new favorite to share.

Package includes:

  • Caledonia Spirits Tom Cat Gin: A unique and award-winning barrel-aged gin, this spirit is perfect for crafting a bold cocktail or sipping neat.
  • Caledonia Spirits Rye Whiskey: A smooth and spicy rye whiskey, distilled from local grains and perfect for an old-fashioned or enjoying on the rocks.
  • True Myth Chardonnay: A bottle of crisp and elegant Chardonnay, a versatile white wine that pairs beautifully with a variety of dishes.
  • Gift Certificate for 2 Bottles of 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve from Bitner Vineyards*: A reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from the acclaimed Bitner Vineyards, offering a deeper, more complex expression of the varietal.

*Bitner Vineyards can only ship to the following states:
AK AZ CA CO DC FL GA HI IA IN KS LA MA MD ME MN MO NC ND NE NH NM NV NY OH OR SC TX VA WA WI WV WY

The Pollinator's Pour ($145 value) item
The Pollinator's Pour ($145 value)
$70

Raise a glass to conservation with this exceptional package for the spirits and wine connoisseur. Perfect for expanding your home bar or finding a new favorite to share with friends.

Package includes:

  • Caledonia Spirits Bar Hill Gin & Vodka: This duo is distilled with raw honey, giving them a distinct and smooth flavor. The gin is crisp and clean, while the vodka is exceptionally smooth—both are perfect bases for a variety of cocktails.
  • True Myth Cabernet Sauvignon: A bottle of rich and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon, known for its elegant structure and bold notes.
  • Walker Honey Farms Blackberry Melomel: Discover the unique and delightful world of mead with this Blackberry Melomel. This honey wine is fermented with blackberries, offering a delicious and fruity twist on a classic.


The Bees Knees ($100 value) item
The Bees Knees ($100 value)
$50

Bring the sweet essence of the Hudson Valley into your home with this delightful package, curated for lovers of all things bee. From practical items to pure indulgences, this collection highlights the incredible products that come from a healthy hive.

Package* includes:

  • Hudson Valley Honey: A jar of delicious, local honey that captures the unique floral flavors of the region.
  • Handmade Beekeeper's Soap: Two bars of artisanal soap, crafted with ingredients from the hive to nourish and moisturize your skin.
  • Lip Balm: Keep your lips soft and hydrated with a natural, beeswax-based lip balm.
  • The Wild Bee Handbook: A guide to understanding and helping wild bees. This book is filled with useful information and beautiful illustrations.
  • Beeswax Candles: Enjoy the warm, natural glow and subtle, sweet scent of two pure beeswax candles.
  • Bee Cups: These clever little cups provide a clean water source for thirsty bees, helping them stay hydrated and healthy in your own backyard.

*Package will ship directly to the winner from Hudson Valley Bee Supply.

