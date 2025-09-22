Pollinator Partnership's Silent Auction

Elevate your evening with this decadent package of delicious delights! This collection of premium chocolates, fine wines, and artisan honey is perfect for a quiet night in or for sharing with someone special.

Package includes:

Walker Honey Farms Honey: A jar of rich, pure honey, perfect for drizzling over cheese, stirring into tea, or enjoying on its own.

Harbor Sweets Chocolate Gather Gift Box: Indulge in a beautiful assortment of chocolates, each crafted with the finest ingredients.

True Myth Chardonnay & Pinot Noir: A duo of exceptional wines from True Myth. The crisp Chardonnay is a perfect partner for appetizers, while the smooth Pinot Noir is a fantastic choice for your main course.

Gift Certificate for 2 Bottles of 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve from Bitner Vineyards*: A bold and complex reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Bitner Vineyards, ideal for savoring on a special occasion.

*Bitner Vineyards can only ship to the following states:

AK AZ CA CO DC FL GA HI IA IN KS LA MA MD ME MN MO NC ND NE NH NM NV NY OH OR SC TX VA WA WI WV WY