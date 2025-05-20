Polo & Prosecco: A Celebration of Excellence - Sponsorship Categories

Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials (invitations, signage, and program).
Prominent logo placement on the WEW website and Polo & Prosecco event page, including a direct link to your organization’s site.
Opportunity to deliver a 5-minute speech during the event program.
Dedicated social media spotlight thanking your organization across all WEW platforms (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn).
One premium reserved table (seating for 10 guests) with priority placement and signage.
Vendor space available (full table-prime location)
First right of refusal for presenting sponsorship in 2026.
GOLD SPONSOR – $10,000 Commitment
$10,000
Logo placement on event materials, including banners and printed program.
Recognition in two dedicated social media posts leading up to the event.
One reserved table (10 seats) with priority seating.
Vendor space available (full table)
Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
SILVER SPONSOR – $5,000 Commitment
$5,000
Logo inclusion in the event program and shared event signage.
Shared social media acknowledgment on WEW platforms.
Four (4) event tickets with reserved seating.
Vendor space available (half table)
Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
BRONZE SPONSOR – $1,500
$1,500
Logo inclusion in the event program and shared event signage. Shared social media acknowledgment on WEW platforms. Two (2) event tickets. Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
